The Lord of the Rings: Warner announces the start of new films

The Lord of the Rings saga will return to the cinema. Warner Bros and New Line have announced the start of new films in partnership with the Embracer group, which has the rights. For the moment, no details have been delivered and many questions remain unanswered.

Warner Bros and New Line Cinema intend to exploit the vein Lord of the Rings. It was during a meeting dedicated to investors that a new agreement with Embracer Group was announced: new films will be produced in the future.

Warner signed a running agreement over several years with the Swedish group Embracer, who owns the rights to Tolkien’s writings recently. The Hollywood Reporter, which relays the information, speaks of a deal around the books The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. This would therefore exclude films adapting the Silmarillion.

The Lord of the Rings returns to center stage

Accuracy that is important: this deal is not related to the series of Amazon Prime (The Rings of Power), in which Warner was not involved anyway. These would be all new projects that are still very mysterious. All speculation is allowed, but we can already rule out the start of a remake of the trilogy, a bet that seems far too risky.

In a statement, Warner Bros says :

“Twenty years ago, New Line made a crazy bet to adapt the story and the universe of Lord of the Rings on the big screen. This gave rise to cult films that made generations of fans happy. But despite the level of detail in both trilogies, Tolkien’s vast and complex universe remains largely unexplored in film. The opportunity to invite fans into a cinematic universe around Middle-earth is an honor and we look forward to collaborating with Middle Earth Enterprises and Embraser on this adventure. »

The last film, The Battle of the Five Armies (the last part of The Hobbit) was released nine years ago and the universe had seemed a wasteland ever since. However, the arrival of the Prime series revived interest from the public and from Warner. An animated film, The War of the Rohirrim, had already been announced for April 2024. Taking place in the same universe as that of the films, it will tell the adventure of Helm Hammerhand, more than 200 years before that of Frodo. The implementation of new films is therefore only the logical continuation for the American studio.

