Extremely rare Apple-1, a sealed iPhone 2G and much more up for auction at RR Auction

The Apple-1 model in question was not present in the known list of remaining Apple-1 devices until the beginning of this year, therefore it could be tempting for many given its particular condition and beyond. His story is also intriguing, in fact, it was first used as a demonstration system at the Data Domain computer store in Columbus Indiana, in 1977. It subsequently ended up in the hands of the current owner, who found himself in possession of a small treasure.

Old Apple-1 models are among the most sought-after items by collectors of antique tech knick-knacks, but since there are so few of them around it’s not uncommon for the auctions in which they appear to reach very high peaks. We have talked about it many times in the past and in these hours a new model has been listed within the RR Auction circuit along with other noteworthy items.

- Advertisement -

The machine was signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, plus it is fully operational. Recall that in 1976 about 200 Apple-1 computers were produced, of which 175 were sold. There are now a limited number of devices in circulation and it is not uncommon for auctions to exceed $400,000. Data Domain Apple-1 is considered an “outstanding and historic” example, and the auction house expects it to easily exceed $500,000.

In addition to the Apple-1, an original and sealed iPhone was also put on sale, the offers of which quickly rose above 5,000 dollars and considering the previous ones, even here the aim is for decidedly higher figures.

Other items for sale include handwritten notes from Steve Jobsa check signed by Steve Jobs, a business card from Steve Jobs, an Apple IIe, a prototype Macintosh 128K computer, an Apple Lisa, an Apple Computer stock certificate, an Apple computer latch carpet, a collection of Apple pins and keychains, and more.

For more information, we refer you to the official page of the auction house, while in closing we leave you with the presentation video of the Apple-1 model, which as you will see, is really in excellent condition.