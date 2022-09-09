The iPhone Ultra could arrive in the next two years

- Advertisement -

Apple yesterday presented the new iphone-14-airpods-pro-2-and-apple-watch-series-8-se-and- /">Apple Watch Ultra, which improves the already formidable Apple Watch Series 8 in terms of resistance and performance.

Although rumors suggested that the new watch would bear the last name “Pro”, finally the company has opted for the more daring “Ultra.”

Apple also introduced new iPhones yesterday and the new family consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. No trace of “Ultra” in this lineup.

Now Mark Gurman, a well-known Bloomberg analyst, has come out to say that we can expect to see an iPhone Ultra in the next two years.

According to Gurman, it makes sense that Apple evolves the name of its most powerful phone from “Pro Max” to “Ultra” since, on the one hand, it is simpler, and on the other hand it fits better with Apple’s new naming strategy.

This is so because the chips that currently power Macs have names M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra.