Everything that Apple has presented at the “Far Out” event: new iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Although they were not the first to be presented, the iPhone they continue to be the star product of the Cupertino company. Therefore, what less than to give them the first place in this summary of the event “Far out”.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

- Advertisement -

This year it was the turn of the iPhone 14. The basic version of the iPhone has quickly left us with a sad loss for users who prefer small phones: the mini variant says goodbye after two years on the market. In this way, now the consumer will be able to choose between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14Plus. Although the first we can still say that it retains its usual size, with 6.1 inches, the second grows to 6.7 inches.

Other novelties are that they arrive with new colors, although the aesthetics are practically traced to that of their predecessor, and that they are now able to send a SOS signal via satellite connection. In what Apple has not wanted to apply a renewal is in the processor section. Your new phones (those without the last name Pro, go) keep the A15 bionic from last year. Surely this decision will give much to talk about.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Advertisement -

We now turn to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. This is where the company seems to have put all the meat on the grill. This year, the models intended for a professional audience differ much more from their little brothers. In what exactly? For example, in design. And we refer, mainly, to the Dynamic Island, a hole in the screen similar to that of other manufacturers, but with greater integration thanks to the software. With her, goodbye is definitively said to the notch without giving up Face ID

Another differential fact is the implementation of the Always On Display, a technology that keeps the panel always on to see what’s new. Finally, the jump to the A16 Bionicbeing these two iPhone the only ones this year that release SoC.

The novelties of the iPhone have not been the only ones. What things has Apple introduced in the field of headphones and smart watches? Let’s see

New Apple Watch series 8, SE and Ultra

- Advertisement -

Apple smartwatches have also undergone a revamp. These are the novelties classified according to the model.

Apple Watch series 8

The gamification of the Apple Watch begins with the renewal of the normal model. The Apple Watch series 8 lands with the addition of a new temperature sensor and two motion sensors. In total, this new model has a 3-axis gyroscope, a high-force accelerometer that measures up to 256G. And that’s it, those seem to be the most outstanding novelties. The case size is maintained from its predecessor, with 41 and 45mm variants.

As for colors, the most striking color models disappear, such as blue and red. Now, they will only be marketed in gold, gray and silver. Design has not changed with respect to the Apple Watch series 7, so all accessories are expected to be compatible. Autonomy does not get better or worse, being a maximum of 18 hours.

Apple Watch SE

If the renewal of the Apple Watch series 8 has seemed discreet to you, wait until you see the Apple Watch SE. The main novelty is that it now has some new colors. The blue hue that we have lost in the normal model is now obtained by the SE. Additionally, it has been made compatible with the fall detector of his older brothers.

Apple Watch Ultra

We got to the Apple Watch Ultraa smart watch designed for those who they practice extreme sports or physical activities with great assiduity. There is no doubt that Apple is targeting other competitors in the health sector, such as Garmin or Suunto. Faced with decaffeinated renewals of the Apple Watch series 8 and SE, it is clear that the company has dedicated all its efforts to this new range of its watches.

The Apple Watch Ultra It comes with a 49mm case. Their OLED screen with Always on Display it is capable of reaching peaks of up to 1000 nits. The most crucial sensors that it includes are the gyroscope, altimeter, compass and heart rate sensor with the possibility of practicing electrocardiograms. Also, get certified EN1339 scuba diving and a resistance of up to 100 meters. The autonomy goes up to 60 hours.

This is the only Apple watch that has undergone cosmetic changes. It is larger, includes a extra physical button and its finishes are more resistant. Not surprisingly, its case is made of titanium and the screen is completely flat, something that seems to be made on purpose for avoid knocks on the panel. In any case, its appearance is very robust.

Finally, another novelty that we could not ignore is that it is the Apple Watch with a higher starting price of the moment. In Spain it will be marketed from 999 euros.

AirPods Pro 2

In the keynote of September 7, 2022 There has been time for music. Apple’s Pro headphones reach their second version. What’s new?

This new generation focuses on improving aspects that were already very good in the AirPods Pro. Aesthetically, they are similar to their predecessors, although now the charging case is compatible with Magsafe charging. The integrated chip makes the leap to the H2, something that will significantly improve sound quality and increase autonomy to six hours of continuous playback.

The AirPods Pro 2 stand out for other features. Without going any further, they now have touch controls that facilitate volume control by the user. It includes a low-distortion audio driver and twice the noise cancellation that came with the previous generation.

To finish, you should know that in the box it has the U1 chip that helps locate the headphones with the application iPhone Search with very high precision. An XS size pad is added to the package and they feature IPX4 protection so that they can be used in the practice of sports without problems.