The Internet connection of the future is now available: 25 gigabytes of speed!

This type of fiber is still quite strange in our country, but it has already begun to be marketed in the United States it is a big step that shows that it is no longer a fantasy. With this type of connection, an impressive download and upload speed is guaranteed and, proof of this, it is a convention center, the first in the world to also offer such a high speed.

EPB launches the first 25 Gbps connection

As we told you, The American company EPB has been a pioneer in launching 25 Gbps fiber to the market (25,000Mbps). This company operates in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was also one of the first operators to offer both 1 Gbps fiber and 10 Gbps fiber. This fiber will be available for both companies and private customers, and it will be through a fiber optic network that ensures that connections will be symmetrical, so they will provide the same download speed as upload speed.

The first site in the world with this technology was the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Convention Center, thus being the first center of its kind in the world to offer such a powerful connection. In this way, the Center will ensure a level of connection that will allow it to be the venue for all kinds of business conferences, e-sports competitions or events for live broadcasts without any problem. This new equipment is also being installed at the convention center in collaboration with Arista Networks, which is providing the equipment to upgrade the convention space to WiFi 6.