Good news: the future Xiaomi 13 Ultra will arrive in Spain

One of the things that those who live outside of China and like technology have not liked very much, is that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra you can not buy more than in the aforementioned Asian country. This is a real shame, since the terminal is of excellent quality, but that’s the way it is. Fortunately, it seems that this will not affect his successor.

This is a doubt that, since the launch of the device that we have mentioned before and its restrictions on putting it up for sale became known, has those who are always looking for the best when it comes to the phone they use. But a message from CEO of the firm, Lei Jun, on Twitter has raised hopes because the device that will replace it will be sold globally. And, obviously, this directly affects Spain.

The next iteration of Ultra will be available in our global markets! https://t.co/TgdDWq8724

— leijun (@leijun) August 27, 2022

A global rollout of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, what everyone wanted

In response to a published message showing the analysis of the 12S Ultra, the director of the Asian firm has sent a message that could not be clearer: the next iteration of this device (speaking of the high-end Ultra) will be available globally. Come on, white and bottled. And of course these are great news for users and for Xiaomi itself, which will be able to compete face to face with the best of what its rivals launch -surpassing them in many cases-.

So what if everything is going as it shouldBefore the end of this year, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will arrive with the rest of the product range. And, consequently, without taking too long it will be possible to buy it in places like France, Italy and, of course, Spain. Let the others prepare, that this model will not lack details such as the collaboration of leica in its main chamber.

What is expected to offer the new smartphone

Well, you do not have many specific data so far, but some have come to light. For example, the camera will keep its circular appearance, being very prominent with respect to the phone’s casing. Besides, it is to be expected that the processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be Qualcomm’s most powerful at that time and, obviously, offers a significant improvement in performance and, surely, in what has to do with the consumption of the SoC. Obviously, the memory, as always happens with Xiaomi, will be perfectly resolved.

Another thing that is believed to be part of security in the new Xiaomi model will be that the screen, while still being AMOLED, will offer a frequency of 144Hz to offer excellent capacity in the frequency (the resolution will reach 2K). At the moment, little else is known about what the device will have, but it will surely include several surprises to make it completely different.

