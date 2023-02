Hey there, George again! I know there’s a lot of chatter about the exact nature of my accomplishments, so let me set the record straight once and for all.

First of all: No, I did not invent the TYPE OF SANDWICH . And I never said I did! That was purely a/n NOUN of the ADJECTIVE media. Those people make me so ADJECTIVE ! But I just VERB them.

Even so, I have a few accomplishments under my belt of which I’m ADVERB proud. Yes—I did ACTION VERB in the SPECIFIC WAR IN HISTORY , and you bet I’m proud of that! It made a huge difference! And that charity I started after the war to VERB veterans—I’m proud of that, too! And yes, as has been widely reported, I love veterans and animals and SNACK FOOD and HOME APPLIANCES ! So sue me!

One thing I’ve learned in life is, that people can be so petty and jealous. So I won a/n AWARD for my role in FAMOUS MOVIE . There was no way to rig that! And playing the ORCHESTRAL INSTRUMENT on RAP/HIP-HOP SONG ! True, I wasn’t credited on the record, but you can VERB it up online!

As for my business career—the fact is, I developed an app that helped investors VERB millions of TOILETRY ITEMS, PLURAL . And my dog shelter saved the lives of NUMBER BETWEEN ONE AND TEN strays. But no, I don’t seek credit! I just want to set the record ADJECTIVE .