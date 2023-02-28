NVIDIA Reflex: World of Warcraft, HiFi Rush, and More Games Get Low Latency Technology

NVIDIA released a Game Driver update in February with NVIDIA Reflex support in more games, and today that list is growing. We’re talking compatibility with HiFi Rush, World of Warcraft and many others that will now have reduced latency, as well as new peripherals that support this feature.

NVIDIA Reflex is a feature available on computers with select NVIDIA GeForce GPUs and is now supported in the following games:

Deliver Us Mars

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

hifi rush

HITMAN World of Assassination

PERISH

World of Warcraft

See a demo of NVIDIA Reflex in action:

Among the new titles, the ones that stand out the most with the feature are Deliver Us Mars, HITMAN World of Assassination and PERISH, which now have reduced latency by up to 57% with NVIDIA Reflex.

To activate the novelty, just open GeForce Experience and enable NVIDIA Reflex in each of them. To reduce latency even further it is recommended to activate the “On + Boost” mode.