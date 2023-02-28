5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNVIDIA Reflex: World of Warcraft, HiFi Rush, and More Games Get Low...

NVIDIA Reflex: World of Warcraft, HiFi Rush, and More Games Get Low Latency Technology

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
NVIDIA Reflex: World of Warcraft, HiFi Rush, and More Games Get Low Latency Technology
1677543315 nvidia reflex world of warcraft hifi rush and more games.jpeg
- Advertisement -

NVIDIA released a Game Driver update in February with NVIDIA Reflex support in more games, and today that list is growing. We’re talking compatibility with HiFi Rush, World of Warcraft and many others that will now have reduced latency, as well as new peripherals that support this feature.

NVIDIA Reflex is a feature available on computers with select NVIDIA GeForce GPUs and is now supported in the following games:

  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • hifi rush
  • HITMAN World of Assassination
  • PERISH
  • World of Warcraft

See a demo of NVIDIA Reflex in action:

- Advertisement -

Among the new titles, the ones that stand out the most with the feature are Deliver Us Mars, HITMAN World of Assassination and PERISH, which now have reduced latency by up to 57% with NVIDIA Reflex.

This is the new realme GT Neo 3, showing off the fastest charge seen on a mobile

To activate the novelty, just open GeForce Experience and enable NVIDIA Reflex in each of them. To reduce latency even further it is recommended to activate the “On + Boost” mode.

New mice compatible with NVIDIA Reflex. Image: NVIDIA

NVIDIA Reflex currently supports over 60 games. Check out the full list of all of them here:

  • NVIDIA Reflex Compatible Games – Access

Additionally, more mice are becoming NVIDIA Reflex compatible. The following models are now on the list:

  • Asus Rog Harpe ACE AIM LAB
  • GALAX / KFA2 Slider-05b
  • MSI Clutch GM31 Wireless

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.