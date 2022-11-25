The Elder Scrolls 6: Microsoft says the game will be exclusive to Xbox as it is a medium-scale project

Update (11/25/2022) – GS

Although The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, we haven't had any other concrete information about the game so far, or even reveal more promotional materials. As we know, Microsoft is struggling to get approval for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard before regulatory bodies and this week, through a new document sent to the CMA, UK trade authority, the Redmond giant spoke a little about the difference in the exclusivity treatment of the various games and intellectual properties of the companies it has acquired over the years. The CMA said that Microsoft has already made titles like Redfall and Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios exclusive and The Elder Scrolls 6 as well, which shows that it can do the same to Call of Duty, since it has already done this with new intellectual properties. and known series. In response, Microsoft stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 is a "mid-scale" game, lacking the appeal or reach of franchises such as Minecraft or Call of Duty. The company says it doesn't want to lose the money it makes from Call of Duty on the PlayStation, but that doesn't apply to Bethesda's series.

In its rationale for buying Activision Blizzard, Microsoft says it makes commercial sense to make a "mid-scale" title like Elder Scrolls 6 an exclusive. Microsoft says games with cross-play are more valuable as cross-platforms, but newer properties or with uncertain audiences and niche titles are more valuable as exclusives. Starfield and Radfall fall into the categories of new intellectual properties or those with an uncertain audience. Apparently, Microsoft also places The Elder Scrolls 6 in these categories. Fallout 76, for example, is described as a niche title, even though it was recently revealed to have surpassed over 13 million players. Although Micosoft tries to ease its situation by diminishing the importance of The Elder Scrolls for the video game industry in general, we must not forget the success of the fifth game in the saga, which has already won numerous re-releases and which is still considered by many as a milestone. Will this explanation from Microsoft be enough to convince the CMA?

Update (04/27/2022) – GS

The Elder Scrolls 6: Exclusive to Xbox wins alleged new information

Since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 2018, the company has remained silent about the project, not revealing any hugely impactful news or speaking out about the rumours. At the beginning of the year, a rumor indicated that the game was still in the pre-production process, in addition to the possibility that the title should now be an Xbox exclusive. This week, alleged new information about the project began to circulate on the internet, giving possible details about the plot and innovations in gameplay. Rumor has it that The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place in Hammerfell, home of the Redguards. A sovereign nation, it is geographically defined by vast mountainous areas, grasslands and deserts, including the famously massive Alik'r Desert. In addition, the rumor states that the game will have a kind of political system, which may indicate a possible evolution of the faction system in previous games. The information also reveals that the relationships will feature "betrayals, marriages and factions". On the other hand, we won't have dragons, which were a big part of the previous game. The rumor concludes with the statement that development is in full swing, but in the early stages and that it should only be released between 2025 and 2026. The absence of dragons could end up disappointing some fans of the franchise, but given the success of the previous game, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bethesda is making sure it manages to live up to expectations. Are you looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6?

Update (01/24/2022) – MR

The Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and will be an Xbox exclusive

The wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 promises to be a long one. However, a newly hired Bethesda employee may have revealed that the game is in pre-production. Development on Skyrim’s successor could begin after the release of Starfield, which promises to be one of the big releases of 2022. Last week, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for US$ 68.7 billion (R$ 378.5 billion), the largest in the history of the gaming industry.

According to GameReactor, the Bethesda employee is from the human resources department and shared some information about ongoing projects in the company on his LinkedIn profile. The post is no longer on his social network, but a screenshot released on Twitter contains the most relevant details.

The Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/qNGE27BiXq — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 21, 2022

No confirmation has been made by Bethesda. However, in June of last year, the company’s director and executive producer, Todd Howard, said that the new The Elder Scrolls was still in the design phase, as much of the development team was focused on Starfield. Phil Spencer said in an interview in March 2021 that Bethesda games will be released exclusively on Xbox and PC ecosystem platforms, in addition to being part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The service has more than 25 million subscribers. The sixth chapter of The Elder Scrolls franchise was revealed in 2018 during Bethesda’s E3 conference in Los Angeles. Four years have passed since the historic announcement and it looks like more years will be needed before you can venture back into Tamriel. In September 2020, Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 billion🇧🇷

Original text – 09/06/2021

The Elder Scrolls 6 may be an Xbox exclusive

Since Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, we knew that the publisher’s future games would be Xbox exclusives, starting with Starfield. Even if Bethesda does not rule out the possibility of releasing games on PlayStation, we still do not know how Microsoft will handle it in the future, so it seems that even the long-awaited The Elder Scrolls 6, which was announced even before the acquisition, may end becoming an Xbox exclusive.

Commenting on the possibility of Microsoft releasing Bethesda games on the PS5 at some point in the future, Jeff Grubb, a well-known video game industry insider, said that is not going to happen and that The Elder Scrolls 6 is being planned as an Xbox exclusive.

At the. And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well. https://t.co/K4VCC5DrXL —Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 30, 2021