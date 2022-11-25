Black Friday Deal Alert: iPhone 12 from R$3,889

The iPhone 12 arrived in Europe as the base model of Apple’s new cell phone family. He stood out for being the first of the brand to support the fifth generation mobile network.
Launched in the country for the suggested price of R$ 7,999, it can now be found at a much lower cost. Check out the details on how to take advantage of the offer below.
The device is available in the national market from BRL 3,889 in cash or in the option of paying in 10 interest-free installments on Amazon.
This promotion refers to the model with 64 GB of internal storage and availability in red (Product Red).
As already mentioned at the beginning of this text, the iPhone 12 was Apple’s first cell phone to support 5G. It still delivers exemplary performance in games and speed in opening apps, thanks to the A14 Bionic chip.
Another highlight is multimedia, since this smartphone offers great image and high quality sound. In addition, you will have good rear cameras and excellent selfies – including a decent portrait mode.
- 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with 1170 x 2532 pixels and HDR10
- Apple A14 Bionic chip with hexa-core CPU and quad-core Apple GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64/128/256 GB of storage
- 12 MP + 12 MP ultrawide 120° fov rear cameras
- 12 MP front camera
- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 5G connectivity
- 2,815 mAh battery
- iOS 14
- Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
- Weight: 164 grams
- IP68 with 6m resistance for 30min
The Apple iPhone 12 is available at Submarino for BRL 3,799🇧🇷 To see the other 243 offers click here.