‘The Boys’ signs Jeffrey Dean Morgan for season four

new episodes of TheBoys they began filming recently and the desire to know how this macabre superhero story continues does not stop. Now we know that there will be a new signing within the cast: Dean who brings to life the ruthless Negan in The Walking Deadwill be a recurring guest star in the fourth of the hit series.

This won’t be the first time I’ve worked alongside the showrunner Eric Kripke. In fact, the two met Supernatural when the actor played John Winchester , the father of the two protagonist brothers. There is no doubt that, after adding to Jensen Ackles like Soldier Boy, there is a desire to see some of the stars who came out of this sprawling fiction in a totally different universe.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Negan on “The Walking Dead.” (Gene Page/AMC)

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a super fan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure something out for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and emailing and seeing what we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned for that, ”the writer and producer had commented in an interview with AND! News before it became official.

For now, there are no details about the role it will have Jeffrey Dean Morgan in TheBoys, a superhero or a new ally of the boys… Nothing is certain, but many would like to see him as a cruel antagonist again. After the news became official, the American artist wrote on his Twitter profile: “Man! I can not wait. Let’s play”.

Created by Eric Kripke, "The Boys" is based on the comics of the same name written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. (Prime Video)

It is recalled that Dean Morgan’s stage in The Walking Dead it will take a little longer to come to an end after AMC announced a spin off centered on Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohen) titled Dead City. Its premiere is scheduled for 2023, that is, after the end of the original series that will arrive this year. Other credits of his filmography for television. include Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy Y Weeds. She also starred rampage alongside Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris.

TheBoys came back in style in 2022

The third season of TheBoys landed at the beginning of June in Prime Video With the release of the first three chapters, these weekly premieres were maintained until the final broadcast on July 8. In this sequel, the boys join forces again to devise a master plan that could end Homelander forever (Anthony Starr), but the weapon they will use is not exactly human.

Jensen Ackles was the antagonist of the third season in his role as Soldier Boy. (Prime Video)

this is how it appears Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and more is revealed about the past of the formation of Los Siete that he led in the 1980s . Currently locked up by the Russians, he will be freed by Billy Butcher’s gang (Karl Urban) and his power will become an imminent danger to the US government as well as Vought International. The Supes’ mask is about to fall and the true heroes come to the fore.

