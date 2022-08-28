Apple Watch Pro: $900 model and new screen design to be announced on September 7

Update (28/08/2022) – GS

We’ve been hearing rumors for a long time about the new Watch Pro, a beefier version of the Cupertino giant’s popular smartwatch. So far, sources indicate that the device should have a suggested price of US$ 900 (~R$ 4,815), with the main highlight being the larger screen and new flat . It appears that this device will be formally at Apple’s event scheduled for September 7. Called “Far Out”, the event should highlight the launch of the new iPhone 14 and iOS 16 line, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 line. The information comes through Macotakara leaker.

The rumor mentions reliable sources in China, suggesting that the Apple Watch Pro will come with sides and a flat display. The Pro variant should not have different screen sizes, unlike the standard versions. As always, we have to wait to find out if the device will really be announced at the event and what the official technical characteristics are.

Update (07/24/2022) – GS

Apple Watch Pro: $900 model should come with new screen design and no major sensors

Apple Watch Pro: $900 model should come with new screen design and no major sensors

Earlier this month, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed in his newsletter that Apple was preparing a "Pro" version of the Apple Watch, which is expected to replace the Edition version of the device and be focused on a larger screen, robust build and a MSRP of $900. Considering that the Cupertino giant is expected to announce the new lineup of devices in September, in conjunction with the iPhone 14, it shouldn't be long before we see the news, but this week, Gurman brought more details about this alleged Apple Watch Pro. According to him, Apple should present "an evolution of the current rectangular shape of the screen, but it will not be a circular screen", which means that the new Apple Watch will have the first renewed design since 2018, but it should not have the flat sides as some rumors indicated.

I’m told this high-end model will be larger than the regular Apple Watch – big enough to be appealing to a select group of consumers. The screen will be about 7% larger and the device will have a new look – for the first time since the company unveiled the new Apple Watch design in 2018. It will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape rather than a circular display. In terms of materials, the watch will have a longer lasting titanium formulation to make it even more robust.

As for sensors, although the body thermometer will be included in the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Pro lineup, Gurman claims we won’t have any other sensors. He claims that “the blood pressure meter probably won’t arrive until 2025” and that the “glucose meter won’t be ready until the end of the decade.” This means that Apple may have a hard time getting new models out without these important technologies. Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: you can now selectively import data

For now, we can only wait for the official announcement to find out if the rumors are correct.

Original text – 07/10/2022

Apple Watch Pro should come with bigger screen, robust construction and price of $ 900

Apple is expected to launch a new model focused on robustness alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, which will be titled Pro, replacing the Edition version. In recent months, several rumors suggested that the Cupertino giant would be working on a model with a larger, more resistant screen and aimed at those who practice extreme sports and heavier exercises.

In Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter this Sunday (10), journalist Mark Gurman reveals that Apple should call Apple Watch Pro the most expensive and toughest version of the eighth generation of its smartwatches. According to him, this would also expand the company’s portfolio of high-end products, in addition to raising the status of the device.

In addition to introducing the Pro model, Gurnman also says that Apple should end the Edition model of the line. Originally, it had the gold frame as its differential, but it has changed over the years to stainless steel and titanium, always presenting itself as the more expensive option.