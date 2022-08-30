The blockbuster romantic drama that is trending today on HBO Max

Undoubtedly, the moves masses talking about cinema. The one that focuses on love stories with hard courses (and even sad) but with happy endings that know how to catch the audience. This is the case of Madly millionaires (Crazy Rich Asians), the love story between a young, attractive and rich man, and his relationship with a “commoner” of these modern times, which it occupies the #7 position in the Top 10 of HBOMax.

crazy millionaires is a 2018 production starring constance wu (lilo lilo crocodile; Wall Street Scammers) Y Henry Golding (Persuasion; G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes; a little favor), whose lives will be complicated Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere at the same time), who plays the mother of the young millionaire, a descendant of one of the most important families in an Asian country.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, stars of “Crazy Millionaires.” (Warner Bros.)

crazy millionaires tells the story of New Yorker of Asian origin Rachel Chu, who one day receives an invitation from her boyfriend, Nick Young, to attend his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She agrees, excited about visiting Asia for the first time, but also nervous about meeting Nick’s family.

However, life has a surprise for Rachel when she discovers that her boyfriend is the heir to one of the richest families in the country, in addition, one of its most wanted bachelors. Therefore, Rachel becomes the target of criticism and jealousy from all of Asia’s socialites and, worse still, from Nick’s own mother, who also disapproves of this relationship. So while money can’t buy love, in this case it complicates it.

blockbuster-romantic-drama-that-is-trending-today-on-HBO.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Image of Constance Wu as Rachel in “Crazy Millionaires”. (Warner Bros.) blockbuster-romantic-drama-that-is-trending-today-on-HBO.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

casting

In the distribution of crazy millionaires, besides Wu, Golding and Yeoh, are actors of Asian origins such as Gemma Chan, awkwafina, Chris Pang, Sonoya Mizuno, Jing Lusi, Pierre Png, fiona xie, Kheng Hua Tan, Harry Shum Jr.. Y ken jeong (Happened yesterday? I, II and III); among others. It was directed by the American filmmaker of Chinese descent, Jon M Chuwith script of Peter Chiarelli Y Adele Lim.

This romantic drama won about 6 awards in various industry awards and has been rated mostly with excellent reviews. . For example in Rotten Tomatoes obtains a 76% audience score and 91% in the tomatometer with more than 300 reactions.

“Crazy Millionaires”, drama and romantic comedy directed by Jon M. Chu. (Warner Bros.)

crazy millionaires It is an adaptation of the best seller by kevin kwan about three wealthy Chinese families preparing for the wedding of the year. This is a story that does not go out of style, since it is a movie that you can see at the time you want, which will give you an excellent couple of pleasant hours.

