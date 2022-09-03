The best mobile anime games

- Advertisement -

Currently there are video of all kinds to enjoy on your phone. There are great local multiplayer titles, an extensive catalog of gacha-like games, challenging motorcycle video games, etc. Of course, there are also numerous based games which are extremely funny.

Your favorite anime characters are at your fingertips in many Android games.

There are several top-level titles on the Google Play Store, here we will tell you which are the best games based on anime, those that really make a faithful adaptation of the characters. In addition to that, they are very well designed and have exquisite gameplay.

– Bleach Mobile 3D: a free action role-playing game where the main character is Ichigo Kurosaki, a simple student who must face the evil that threatens his family. He possesses an extensive customization system that serves to improve the character’s abilities.

- Advertisement -

– Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost: We come to a free puzzle RPG game that may seem easy at first. But as soon as you get past the first few levels it will become quite a challenge. As its name suggests, it is an adaptation of the Bungo Stray Dogs video games that follows the events of the anime.

– Fate/Grand Order: the objective is focused on ensuring the future prosperity of humanity. You will embody Mash, a shy nerd who turns into a huge monster killing machine. The mechanics of the title resembles a JRPG in the most classic sense of the genre.

– My Hero Ultra Impact: a story based on an alternate world where 80% of people are born with superpowers. Like the anime itself, the protagonist is Midoriya, a normal boy who becomes a hero. In terms of gameplay, it’s a turn-based RPG title that has great graphics and polished gameplay.

– One Piece Treasure Cruise: you will have to face a lot of thugs to get the promised treasure. To achieve this, they have created a turn-based role-playing game. There are a host of interesting power-ups and combos, packed with vibrant colors and stylish moves.

- Advertisement -

– Pokémon Masters Ex: It offers everything you are looking for in a video game with this name. You will produce your own trainer and start with a pokémon to embark on an adventure. In the story you will meet many characters from the original anime, such as Brock and Misty. The gameplay is so much fun because it allows you to collect and evolve new pokémon to face 3 vs. 3.