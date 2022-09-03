Apple Watch Series 7 and SE low on stock ahead of the Apple Event

- Advertisement -

The company has laid the groundwork pretty well before kicking off the first fall , with ’s “Far out” only days away with the Apple Watch 7 and SE running low on stock. It is clear that the news from Apple is mainly focused on everything related to the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the Cupertino company could have some change or movement regarding Apple Watch products among its plans. This has indicated that much of the availability of many Apple Watch devices is in low stock that is running out very fast.

Apple Watch Series 7 and SE with low availability

Everything seems to indicate that the low availability in Apple’s official website does not have deliveries before the event on September 7. Apple Watch Series 7 variants are virtually out of stock for next week given the possible announcement of the new Series 8. Although there are some variants that you can request for delivery, since if you are looking for another option you will find a large number of availability for store pickup.

This lack of supply is not exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 7, since an affectation is also seen, although minor, for the Apple Watch SE. There are currently very few Apple Watch SE variants available, either for delivery or for pickup at Apple Stores.

If you are not a regular user of the community, this event might surprise you, but it is quite common for devices to go out of stock before there is a new release. Especially now that there have been multiple problems related to the supply chain lately. Everything is on the table for the possible launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 on September 9, while orders would be scheduled for September 16.

The possible premieres of Apple Watch

There are three versions of this line that could arrive at the next event: Apple Watch Series 8, renewed Apple Watch SE and an interesting Apple Watch Pro. The Series 8 line would have some important changes, such as the integration of a temperature sensor.

The Pro version of the Apple Watch would have one of the most obvious improvements. Like a larger 47mm case, with a 1.99-inch screen. Possible titanium finish with materials that could have a much longer lifespan, better battery life and designed for rough use.

Finally, the Apple Watch SE about which little is really known. This model has not released much more relevant information, other than what was said by Bloomberg. The medium indicated that this device would not be integrating a form factor of better dimensions as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. As well as in terms of price, this product could be reduced with the drop of the Apple Watch Series 3 that will be discontinued.