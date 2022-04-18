The arrival of the Xiaomi CIVI 1S is imminent, and it will be a success

If there is one thing that is clear Xiaomi is that the great sales of mobile phones are currently in the mid-range (especially those that do not arrive tied to an operator). For this reason, it does not stop pressing this segment of the market and an example of what we say is that it will soon launch a new model whose most important details have been known.

The model we are talking about is the Xiaomi CIVI 1S, a device that, as usual, will come with an operating system Android and the manufacturer’s own MIUI 13 customization. One of the things that will draw the attention of the device we are talking about is that it will have a 4,500 mAh battery that will have a spectacular fast charge: it is believed that it will be able to reach 67W (and you won’t be missing the necessary power adapter in your box).

Another thing that will stand out in this phone is that its screen 6.55 inches It will have a Full HD + resolution and it will have a panel AMOLED -which will allow you to integrate the fingerprint reader in this component-. Besides, the Xiaomi CIVI 1S will be a device that will reach a working frequency here of 120Hzso it will be among the best in the market and will have nothing to envy its competition.

Good hardware inside

Without becoming a particularly powerful model, which is logical, since it must be remembered that its objective is the mid-range, it must be mentioned that its processor will be a Snapdragon 778G Plus, which will not lack access to 5G networks. In addition, it is important to mention that the memory will be perfectly resolved: it will be possible to get versions with two storage capacities (128 or 256 GB) and the RAM will have an excellent amount of memory. eight or twelve gigabytes. More than enough so that you can even play with a great user experience.

Xiaomi

In what has to do with the camera, it should be noted that the rear and main one will have optical image stabilization and will have three sensors: 64 + 8 + 2MP, being the first the one that will carry the weight of the work (it will be very efficient, since we are talking about a Samsung GW3). As far as the front element is concerned, it will stay at 32 megapixels.

With all that said, it is clear that the terminal will be quite complete. But, the truth is that it will be necessary to see exactly what is the place of the Xiaomi CIVI 1S in the manufacturer’s product range. This is already quite numerous and with a great presence in all kinds of segments, so we have to wait to discover what the company has in mind.

Presentation of this Xiaomi smartphone

As seen in an official poster published by Xiaomi itself, the event will take place in China next April, the 21st, so there is really little missing. It is possible that outside the aforementioned country the name of the terminal may change, but to know this we will have to wait for the month of May, which will be when everything indicates that this will happen.

