Clubhouse wants to introduce games in its app. How will do?

Clubhouse knows that it has to be renewed or it will eventually disappear. The social network had a surprising boom when it came out, in part because personalities of the stature of Elon Musk did not hesitate to start using this curious social network based on audio chat rooms. But, after the initial boom, the bubble has been deflating and the company behind the development of this app is already adding new functions with which to attract new users and maintain the subscribers that are currently in Clubhouse. In this way, we just found out that Clubhouse is going to add games in the app so you can play with your friends. As reported by colleagues at TechCrunch, the developers of this social network of audio chat rooms are testing Wild Cards as it will be the first game to come to Clubhouse In addition, TechCrunch has confirmed that the first game to come to Clubhouse is called Wild Cards and it will be a multiplayer title for you to have a fun time with your friends and acquaintances in this audio chat social network. Regarding the operation of Wild Cards, it seems that we will be facing a title in which, through a series of questions, you will be interacting with other users in the room. For example, you will have to say a good idea for a movie, that you write the type of dog that would best fit your personality… In short, all kinds of personal questions so that you get to know each other a little better. There will also be wildcards that will help you connect with other users and learn about more topics that you may have in common with more people who use this social network based on voice chat rooms. The mechanism of the Clubhouse games will be very simple, since there will be a new option in the Rooms tab called Games so that you can start the session, inviting the friends you want before pressing the Start Game button. Without a doubt, a very curious function that can make more than one user decide to try Clubhouse. Finally, say that the games are being tested in a closed beta before a global launch, so we will have to wait a few months before the social network launches the corresponding update to be able to enter the new games section in Clubhouse. But the idea is not bad at all and, if it is well developed, it could be the incentive that this social network needs to revolutionize the sector again. >