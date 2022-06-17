Revealed everything about the POCO F4 5G and X4 GT, including its presentation date

The manufacturer LITTLE BIT, which is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has become one of the most interesting brands in the Android phone market. The reason is that they offer models that have an excellent quality/price ratio. Well, in a short time it will launch two new smartphones that will add to its product range.

We are talking about the following terminals: POCO F4 5G and X4 GT, which are renewing two of the devices that have obtained fantastic sales in the market, so they are solid bets and should not be out of tune. The two devices are expected to be announced at the same time at the same event, the date on which it will be held has been known: the July 23th of this same 2022 (the time is even officially known, 2:00 p.m. in Spain). There isn’t much left, really.

Some of the things that will be common in the two phones is that they will include an operating system Android and, in addition, with the corresponding customization that is not lacking in all the models of the Asian company. In addition, both models will have an aluminum construction so that their appearance is impeccable and you will not find a notch on your screen, because the camera for selfies is placed in a hole on the panel, which is much more efficient. An important detail: prices, for now nothing at all.

What is expected from the POCO F4 5G

This will be a model that will have a screen of 6.67 inches with AMOLED panel that will not lack a Full HD + resolution and a working frequency of 120Hz. Something that will be differential will be that this component will have a brightness of 13,000 nits and that, in addition, it will have Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In addition, the battery will reach 4,500 mAh and its fast charge will amount to 67W. Nothing bad.

LITTLE BIT

As far as the main hardware is concerned, this POCO model will use a processor Snapdragon 870 coupled with 8GB of RAM. In other words, it will work really well with all kinds of applications. Storage in Europe will amount to 256 gigabytes and its rear camera will have a main sensor of 64MP, which will be aided by two additional 8 + 2 Megapixel elements. To all this, we must add a thickness of eight millimeters and a weight below 200 grams.

Characteristics of the POCO X4 GT

This will also be a very complete smartphone, which will use a processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 coupled with 8 GB of RAM, the latter has become almost a standard for POCO. With a space to save information identical to the one indicated in the previous phone, it should be noted that its battery will be of greater charge reaching the 5,080mAh (with a fast charge of 67W).

Gizmochina

The camera will have the same configuration as the aforementioned terminal, and it will not lack excellent connectivity because, apart from offering access to networks 5Git will also have WiFi Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.2 and, of course, with NFC to make mobile payments.

Complete models and that are a good advance compared to the terminals that are on the market today. If the prices, as usual, accompany, it is certain that sales will remain high in these two terminals that have become a reference in the Android market.

>