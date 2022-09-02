The Addictive New Korean “Fast and Furious” Movie You Should Be Streaming

effervescent seoul is an action, drama and comedy film set in the 1980s in the capital of South Korea, which revolves around car racing, crime and the Olympic Games of those times in the Asian country.

It is starred by Yoo Ah-in (descendants of the sun), accompanied by other well-known talents in the k-drama industry such as Go Kyung-pyo (Privacy), Park Joo Hyun (Going to You at a Speed ​​of 493km), Moon So-ri (The Legend of the Blue Sea), Lee Kyou-hyung (Hello and goodbye, mom!; hospital corridors), Joeng Woong-in (A girl out of series) Y Kim Sung Kyun (hospital corridors).

One of the main images of the action “Effervescent Seoul”, released on August 26, 2022 on Netflix. (Netflix)

The official synopsis of this story tells that “Days before the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a huge money laundering ring.”

Its trailer begins showing a colorful city full of cars about to start a great race in the style of Fast and , in which you can expect a lot of action. But this feature film focuses on a young man named Dong-wook, a risky boy who is known to be an excellent driver. Due to his personality, he and his friends are wanted to carry out an illegal job: to be spies for prosecutors. They accept and that is where all the extreme and dangerous adventures on wheels of this group begin. (The background of the trailer sounds flashy with rap music in the background.)

addictive-New- -Fast-and-Furious-Movie-You-Should.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Official poster of “Effervescent Seoul”. (Netflix) addictive-New- -Fast-and-Furious-Movie-You-Should.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

reactions so far

M. N. Miller of Ready Steady Cut applauded her, saying further: “The distribution of effervescent seoul it is dynamic and attractive. The movie of Hyeon Seong it has an addictive quality that cannot be ignored.”

Another of the public figures who referred to her was Johnny Loftus of decide, who expressed, “It’s a fun action piece with a devotion to the aesthetics of 80s South Korea. From the beginning, you know that Dong-wook and his team will succeed. The fun is in seeing them reach the finish line.”

Poster of the 35-year-old South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, star of “Effervescent Seoul.” (Netflix)

effervescent seoul came to Netflix last August 26, lasts an hour and a half, is created by sua shin and directed by Moon Hyeon Seong. This is a production of Andmarq Studio, MCMC Y United Artist Agency.

Go back to 1988, step on the gas and enjoy a lot of speed, audacity and debauchery!

