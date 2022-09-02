PayPal customers complain about delay in transfers after balance ends

PayPal decided to close the balance function in August and with that, it was no longer possible to store money in the app. In this way, he gave the user the option to add a bank account to transfer the amount that was being held in the digital wallet. This is yet another controversy involving the application, which has already been the focus of others involving a coupon of R$ 50 reais.
According to reports, the problem is that there seem to be bugs that make it impossible to transfer the money. That is, it remains held in the app’s account and the transaction is shown as unconfirmed. Also, PayPal keeps asking you to add a bank account to do the process.
On the Reclame Aqui website, it is possible to see complaints from people who are suffering from the same situation related to the end of the balance. And this happens even if automatic downloads are turned on. Searched for an answer, the company responded as follows:
PayPal’s new automatic funds transfer function allows any payments received by our customers (registered as Individuals) to be transferred directly to the bank accounts linked to their PayPal accounts. Our support team is actively helping customers through this transition and is available to answer any questions.
To try to solve the problem, then, the company recommends that the user look for the information page, the service channel and the help center for some solution. It is worth remembering that as the transfer is not via pix, it will not be completed instantly, and it may take up to business days to finally be completed and the user to see the money deposited.
Previously, PayPal even increased the functions in the app, with the possibility of even talking through a chat. Now, this measure can make some people frustrated if they understand this as a limitation.