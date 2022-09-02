PayPal customers complain about delay in transfers after balance ends

PayPal decided to close the balance function in August and with that, it was no longer possible to store money in the app. In this way, he gave the user the option to add a bank account to transfer the amount that was being held in the digital wallet. This is yet another controversy involving the application, which has already been the focus of others involving a coupon of R$ 50 reais.

According to reports, the problem is that there seem to be bugs that make it impossible to transfer the money. That is, it remains held in the app’s account and the transaction is shown as unconfirmed. Also, PayPal keeps asking you to add a bank account to do the process.