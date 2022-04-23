Tech News

Support for Crypto Payments Comes to Stripe Connect, Benefiting Twitter Creators

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The Stripe digital payment platform fulfills your desire to enter the segment of cryptocurrencies, as it already made clear its intentions about six months ago, with the launch of the crypto payments function to Connect, its platform that offers sets of tools and programmable APIs for the integration of payment functions in third-party solutions, already available in 70 markets with their respective local currencies.

The first partner in the adventure with cryptocurrency payments is the well-known social media platform Twitterwhere Twitter has already been using Connect for a while to enable payment to creators.

As we already know, Twitter is using Connect on a limited, testing basis to enable creators to monetize their work through paid features like Tips, Super Follows, and events in Spaces live audio chats.

In this way, Twitter creators will be able to start receiving payments in cryptocurrencies, initially in USDC, which is a stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollartaking the transactions through the Polygon network, being the option chosen for its low processing fees, for being part of Ethereum, and for being compatible with various digital wallet platforms such as MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet and Rainbow.

For Stripe:

Once creators receive their earnings, they can keep their balance on Polygon or choose to connect to Ethereum and exchange it for another currency (…) We plan to add support for additional rails and payment coins over time

With this movement, the creators of Twitter will be able to start earning money through cryptocurrencies, being an interesting step that could generate such interest that it allows the arrival of new creators to the platform, especially those who may have a special interest in the cryptocurrency segment.

But Stripe’s commitment to cryptocurrencies goes further, to the point that last month it launched an API and a series of tools that allow developers to integrate their cryptocurrency payment solutions into applications and services.

More information: Stripe

