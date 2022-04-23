Twitter is testing a status feature

Although Twitter tends to make headlines from time to timeand much more frequently if we add to them those starring a message published on the social network, the truth is that in recent weeks we have been experiencing an oversaturation of information about this service, to the point that there is practically not a single day in which there is not, at least, a new news starring the service.

To a large extent this has been due to Elon Musk’s moves to take control of Twitter. First with an increase in its shareholding that would have opened the doors to the board of directors of the social network, but later with the resignation of this appointment and the proposal to take full control, as a shareholder, of the company. A complicated operation that, as we told you yesterday, could end up being very, very expensive for Elon Musk.

In between, that is, between all this news about Elon Musk’s movements around Twitter, we have also had some news related to the service itself, which in the end are the ones that most interest the majority. And in this regard, the focus has been on the long-awaited feature of editing already published messages, which was first confirmed, then we learned that it would keep the history of edits, and later we could see what it will look like.

And today again, fortunately, we have news about the service itself, not about the OPA soap opera. The popular analyst Jane Manchun Wong, whom we can almost consider the oracle of this social network, has published a tweet in which claims, and shows images, that Twitter would be working on implementing a status featurewith which users could indicate their mood at that moment, to what music they are listening to on their streaming service.

Twitter is working on “Set a status” in Tweet Composer, codenamed “Vibe” You can think of it as something similar to Instagram Threads app’s Status pic.twitter.com/TGXH4uVe8Z — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2022

It is most striking, at least for those of us who lived through the beginnings of Twitter. And it is that, with the limitation of characters that this social network had in its beginnings, added to the fact that other types of elements such as images, videos, gifs, etc. could not be included, that the system itself did not shorten the URLs and that even the retweets forced us to reproduce the original message (thus discounting its characters from those we had left to reply to), for many users Twitter was just that, a social network of states.

Today it is less common, but it is still common to see messages such as “I am eating chicken”, “Listening if you knew partner – Rosalía”, “I am a little discouraged today, send encouragement” and others. With this new function, which we have been seeing for a long time in other social networks such as Facebooka new way to share this information with our followers would be added, without having to publish tweets for it.

It is interesting to see, over time, how the original premise of Twitter, which was to use the maximum capacity for synthesis, has faded over the years. Now, although the character limitation still exists, this is twice as many as in its beginnings, and with the number of functions added to be able to include different types of content without penalizing the length of the text, added to the function of threads, there are fewer and fewer differences between Twitter posts and Facebook statuses.