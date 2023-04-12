steps to add workouts manually to apple watch watches

- Advertisement -

Couldn’t log a workout with the apple watch? This can happen if the accessory has run out of battery while you were exercising, or it simply hasn’t been able to correctly recognize your activity. But you don’t have to worry, since it is possible to manually add the workouts in the Health app so that everything is perfectly annotated.

We are going to explain how to add a workout to your Apple Watch manually and directly. This allows you to have all the information that could have been lost and, therefore, the management of physical activity and the recommendations received are as accurate as possible. And, as you will see, simplicity is quite highwhich is always positive so you don’t have to go crazy to achieve the goal in question.

Add activity logs on an Apple Watch

To get started, launch the app Health on the iPhone and navigate to the tab Examine. Then, you must look for the category Activity to access a section where there are different options. The one you have to select in this case is training. Now you have to see a graph of all the activities that have been recorded to date.

Locate then, in the upper right corner of the screen, the option add data. A form will open where you have to indicate everything that is essential to be able to add a record to the Apple Watch. An example is to indicate Type of activity, such as running or cycling; the amount of energy burned (in kilocalories or kilojoules, depending on your settings); and, of course, the distance traveled (if this is an important value).

A advice: For better accuracy, you can query the data of your previous similar activity. In this way, you can know how much energy you burned in the chosen training. If you normally burn around 280 calories on a 1.5-mile walk, you should log twice that amount for a 5-kilometre walk. You can also use an energy cost calculator for this of the many that are on the Internet.

final touches

Basically, all you have to do is set the time and date the activity was carried out and then click on the option Add to end. The workout will be added to your log and will be visible in the app (in the Training section of the Health app, access it using Explore > Activity > Workouts).

A final detail: the activity data that you record manually count toward your exercise goal and will help you close your activity rings on Apple Watch. Manually added activities will show the Health app icon instead of the usual exercise icons to identify them.

