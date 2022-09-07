Star-studded cast in first official trailer for “Armageddon Time”

The film that had its debut at the Cannes Film Festival is already preparing for its commercial release with the premiere of its trailer. Time It is directed by James Gray (Ad Astra, Two Lovers) based on his own childhood in Queens in the 1980s and has an outstanding cast to carry the story forward.

Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong Y Jessica Chastain They are the figures that star in this almost autobiographical period drama about the life of the director himself who, although he captured part of his stories in other of his films, is presented directly in this one. He himself stressed that the project returned his love for cinema.

Images of “Armageddon Time”, the new film by James Gray. (Focus Features)

The film is considered a coming of age, of those films that show the growth of a child to become a teenager. In this case, it takes place in New York in the early 1980s and is inspired entirely by the director’s experience. Banks Repeta as Paul Graff is the young protagonist of the fiction who is accompanied by a great cast of stars.

The summary reads as follows: “It’s a deeply personal story about the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational quest for the American dream.” Little Paul strikes up a friendship with a fellow student (Jaylin Webb) and unleashes racism and turmoil in an increasingly politically shifting era. Jeremy Strong Y Anne Hathaway as Irving and Esther Graff, Paul’s parents, along with Anthony Hopkins As Paul’s grandfather, they are the ones who will accompany him in this conflict and help him make the best decision, which is to protect his friend.

The film premiered at Cannes with a very good reception from specialized critics, who stand out above other things, the performances of the entire cast, to highlight that of Hopkins he would once again be in consideration for major award shows with his role as Paul’s grandfather.

On the other hand, his own Gray told more about the story of these two boys, Paul and Johnny, in a context of race riots and expanded on his relationship with that friend. He remarked that he wasn’t one to have a lot of friends and that he really loved Johnny. She then revealed that this friend was murdered six years after the last time she saw him.

Images of “Armageddon Time”, the new film by James Gray. (Focus Features)

Armageddon Time It would be released sometime in the remainder of 2022 or early 2023.

