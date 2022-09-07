Google confirms that its Pixel 7 phones will carry the second generation of the Tensor chip

Today a new date has just been marked in the calendar of technological events. It has been , who has confirmed that next October 6 will give rise to the celebration of the event for the presentation of its new of Pixel mobilesthe new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among other devices under the Pixel brand.

The interesting thing is that in addition has updated its Google Store offering references to the chip that will govern the new Pixel 7 mobiles, which will be called “Google Tensor G2″. 9to5Google comments that this second generation chip has been known for almost a year as “GS201”.



Unveiled one of the main unknowns

They believe that, if they follow the pattern of the Pixel 6, in addition to the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, The new second-generation chip could also appear in the Pixel 7a that launches next year, as well as in a possible folding mobile model that the company could launch in 2023.

For Google, the new second-generation chip, that is, the new Tensor G2, is what will allow the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro “to provide even more useful personalized functions for photos, videos, security and voice recognition.”

We will have to be attentive to the specific benefits that will be offered thanks to the new second generation chip, and more so when Google has not wanted to release information about it over these months, although in the aspect of security we could still find some surprises.

It should be noted that the first generation has been developed in collaboration with Samsung, uniting the experience of the Korean company with the Exynos together with Google’s experience with artificial intelligence algorithms.

We hope to learn more about the new Tensor G2 during the official presentation event, in order to know how it improves with respect to the currently available generation.

There is only one month left to find out all the news about the new models, where we hope that it is not just more of the same, and that Google is capable of launching innovations that make a difference with the Pixel mobiles of previous generations and also with respect to mobiles offered by other companies.

More Info/Image Credit: Google Store