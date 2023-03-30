Spotify launches Niche Mixes, the lists that serve to enjoy whatever you do

- Advertisement -

The Spotify streaming music service has just announced a new option within its service that aims to create a list automatically for all kinds of situations. In this way, you can easily generate one that is suitable when you are sleepy, if you are reading, and even if you are having a party at home. All possibilities are possible. With the name of Niche (niche mixes), it takes into account the tastes that users have and that the platform learns over time -and use, of course-. So what you get back will always include things that Spotify’s algorithms say are suitable for the person who used your credentials to use your app or the web service you also offer. Consequently, we are not talking about a rare experiment, simply improving the possibilities that existed to date. What you can do with Spotify’s Niche Mixes Quickly and effortlessly get a playlist that fits what’s going on, whether it’s a mood, a summary of a decade of music, or even something to help study or fall asleep. Therefore, it is not influencing what can already be obtained, but adding one more element to obtain something that you will surely like and, best of all, you do not have to do much to achieve it. To make use of the new Spotify option, which is being rolled out gradually throughout the different regions where the service is present, you must use the Specially for you section in Search. That’s where you have to write the search function. create that it should be accompanied by the variable that fits you at that moment, such as, for example, tracks that are not too strident of his that you plan to read. Automatically, yes, in a matter of seconds, you will have the result that you can reproduce without any restriction. The truth is that it looks pretty good and if you get the recommendations right, the truth is that the help is most positive. An improvement that comes to everyone This is something that is important to know, since the company has announced that its new tool is available both for users who have a paid account and for those who have a free one. That is, everyone who has Spotify will be able to use it. Good news, without a doubt, and one more demonstration that the Artificial Intelligence used by the company -in the form of algorithms- is very effective and has immense possibilities. >