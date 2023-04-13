iOS 17: probable news coming for research, Dynamic Island, AoD and more

There are still a couple of months left for WWDC, Apple’s event dedicated to developers during which new versions of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV operating systems will also be announced. Up to now there have been decidedly few and generic rumors about the innovations that will be introduced. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, for example, initially spoke of updates focused on performance and stability. He later said that there will be “nice to have” features in iOS 17, without going into specifics or talking about the area of ​​interest. - Advertisement -

NEW FOR CONTROL AND RESEARCH CENTER

NEW FOR CONTROL AND RESEARCH CENTER

In the past few hours, an anonymous leaker has tried to make the hype grow a bit, however he has already proved to be a fairly reliable source in the past, who revealed information on some features coming with iOS 17, including improvements to the Center control, research, dynamic island and more. Starting right from Control Center, the leaker reiterated what has already been said in recent days, namely that there will be "important changes", which will be renewed and enriched with new features as well as having greater customization possibilities. The current Control Center was introduced in iOS 7, 10 years ago, and was revamped with iOS 11. Microsoft Authenticator is discontinued on Apple Watch

Improvements are also on the way to search. The leaker talks about a "heavily improved" feature in iOS 17, without however providing specific details. Currently, the search tool allows you to find information both on the device and on the web, with results and suggestions that are shown as you type. Starting with iOS 16, a special "Search" button has been integrated at the bottom of the main screen.

MORE FEATURES FOR DYNAMIC ISLAND





Another feature that could be improved with iOS 17, according to the leaker, is the Dynamic Island arrived with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Currently, the dynamic island shows alerts about incoming calls, low or charging battery, timers, music and live activity. Actually, there are still very few functions possible but with the next update will be able to “do much more”. Again, no other details. Apple will certainly focus a lot on Dynamic Island since, according to rumors, it will be present on all four of the next iPhone 15s, not just on the Pro versions.

ACCESSIBILITY AND MORE

ACCESSIBILITY AND MORE

Other possible iOS 17 novelties would be planned for Accessibility, an area where Apple has already done a lot by implementing more and more features that allow easier use by people with disabilities. The leaker hinted that it could be introduced a new "Custom Accessibility Mode" some traces of which were already discovered last year in a beta of iOS 16.2. This mode could allow the replacement of lock screen elements and homescreen, removing the Dock, and using larger app icons.