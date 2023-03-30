5G News
Apple viewer, new photos of the components appear on the web

Apple viewer, new photos of the components appear on the web

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
While more and more sources agree that Apple will present its unprecedented mixed reality headset during its upcoming WWDC developer conference in June, as often happens, leaks and images are starting to chase each other on the web. Obviously, they cannot be confirmed as legitimate, but the seriousness of the sources makes the difference, making them more or less credible.

In the middle of the month we saw what have been defined as the first real photos of some components of the viewer, and the images we see today reinforce the belief that they were really internal elements that we will see in the final version.

To publish them on his Twitter profile is none other than the leaker Sonny Dickson, whose history of correct advances on Apple products is, as always, an excellent calling card. Once again in the foreground there are some internal parts of the viewer, which this time are visible more closely.

According to the first hypotheses, it could be the components that they will be positioned between the viewer display and the logic board, and this time the detail is far superior. Let’s see the images below.

Apple turns Carplay into a computer for cars

It is said that this unprecedented viewer has now been developed for seven years, which on balance is more than double those that the first iPhone required. In fact, it will be the first product in a new category conceived in the post-Jobs era and as such is quite new for Apple.

While not fully aware of its potential features, Apple has filed many patents over the years and we’ve come up with some ideas. It is thought, for example, that this viewer too will be able to rely on the Continuity functions, even between the real and virtual world as seen recently. It is also said that it will be a device that can be initialized and configured without the help of other Apple solutions, such as the iPhone, since what will be needed will be available at sight. For example typing, which could take place via a holographic keyboard with which to interact directly with our fingers.

In reality, none of this is confirmed and for now we are still in the sphere of speculation, however someone may already know more at this moment, and have already seen it in operation. The most recent news dates back to a few days ago and claims that last week there was a super exclusive event at Apple’s headquarters, which would be attended only by the first 100 top managers of the Cupertino company.

On that occasion, a preliminary version of the viewer would have been shown, ahead of the presentation expected in June. The rumor once again confirms the importance of this project, which is already foreseen with the next ‘next big thing’ in the technological field. Moreover, it seems that during the event the first criticisms were also made, for example regarding the low autonomy or the too high price with which one would like to offer it (over $3,000). We’ll see.

What is certain is that Apple has a lot of hope in this project and despite the hard work behind it, it is said that someone in the company would have liked to wait a few more years to arrive on the markets with a more mature and more competitive product. We will know more in June.

