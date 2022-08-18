Special issue “Moderner Wohnen”: How to save up to 30 percent on heating costs

The new special “ Wohnen” tests eleven smart radiator thermostats and presents smart household appliances for everyday use.

Do you hate a cold bathroom in the morning or the radiators turned on with the window open? Smart radiator thermostats can prevent both of these and ideally also save energy – and not too little: Up to 30 percent are possible, according to the test of the new voonze online Smart Home special issue, which will be available at kiosks this week (postal code and search term Enter “voonze online – Smart Home SH”).

The editors tested eleven models – starting with devices from manufacturers such as Bosch, Eberle/Wiser and Revolt through to the Telekom Magenta SmartHome radiator thermostat. The selection is now large, provided you have not already decided on a manufacturer. More on the test results from page 84 in the voonze online special.

In addition to the basics to get you started, “Modern Living” contains four other categories relating to smart household products that are currently trendy.

Save money and energy even with older devices

Smart power plugs are now also part of a modern, efficient household. You can include various routines to turn them off when connected devices are not needed. For example, washing machines can be integrated, which also works with older models and saves electricity. Note: If you leave household appliances on standby instead of consistently switching them off, you waste electricity!

Rule-based connected smart home plugs can help. Exactly how this works is revealed in the workshop article from page 56 of the special issue “Moderner Wohnen”, which includes Laundrify plugins for Apple, Home Assistant and Google, describes how to connect the washing machine to the Fritzbox and shows how custom Alexa notifications created.

More exciting products

In addition to thermostats and adapter plugs, there are now many other smart household appliances and gadgets, such as smart door locks, of which the c’t editorial team tested six. More from page 74 in the new special issue “Moderner Wohnen”.

Other products or product categories covered are smart displays with person recognition, multi-room systems, music routines for the smart home, smart vacuum robots with self-cleaning, but also weather stations for the smart home.

