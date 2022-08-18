oneplus gives us a clue to the company's first foldout

- Advertisement -

That OnePlus was working on a leaflet was more than predictable: the rumors of the past months had begun to fuel the rumors and the fact that the ’s parent company, Oppo, is pushing in that direction, suggested to us how by now it was really alone. a matter of time. However, rumors and assumptions have a weight, the fact that the company’s CEO, Pete Lau, feeds these speculations hand, has a completely different one.

In the past few hours Lau has posted on Twitter a couple of photos of what seems in all likelihood to be the hinge of a folding smartphone asking its users “what do you think this is?“. Obviously this is not a confirmation in the strict sense, but we are getting close enough:

Yesterday we also gave news of how Oppo could be working on two new leaflets: after the Find N, which had a limited distribution (but which we have told you in any case in great detail) the Chinese company would be preparing both a Find N Fold and a Find N Flip, effectively launching the challenge to Samsung on both form factors in use for folding. A commitment, in short, which at that point would not be surprising if it also involved the other brands that belong to Oppo, just like OnePlus.