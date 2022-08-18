Do you have an old Kindle? There is something in his new update that you should know

- Advertisement -

On a regular basis, Kindle from Amazon are d on their firmware. The company takes advantage of this to adapt the operation of all the models that are in use to the needs of each moment. Well, a new update comes to the best-known electronic books that exist today.

As is usual with the arrival of a new firmware, among the new options included in it are both an improvement in operation (in this case an increase in speed with which you work in the menus and when opening eBooks) to advances in what has to do with the autonomy. In this case, there has been a remarkable advance in the energy needs when the Kindle is not in use and, therefore, is in a sleep state. Good news, the truth… although not everything is rosy.

A novelty that some users will not like

Well, what happens is that some of the models that are currently in use, although they are not exactly the majority, are going to lose a function that for some is quite important: the possibility of make purchases directly from the e-book itself. Specifically, we are talking about fourth and fifth generation devices (which correspond to the years 2011 and 2012). In the case of having a later model, this does not affect you at all.

It is true that Amazon itself at the beginning of this year already indicated that some Kindle models would lose the function that we have discussed, and this has now become a reality. Therefore, the warning had reasons to be given and everything indicates that this is happening because in not much time there will be changes to the way you shop. And, unfortunately, the aforementioned models do not meet the requirements to adapt to the novelties. Law of life, everything must be said.

Will you be able to have new books in these eReader?

Well, as you may well think, the answer is very clear: and this is no. There are different ways to add new eBooks to the Kindle in question, since you can do it by buy these directly in the store via the web (to later send it to the team in question). And you can even transfer manually inside the device’s memory. Therefore, its functionality remains intact.

The update is already being rolled out in different regions, and it is a matter of a short time before it reaches Spain (and it is useless if it is not installed, since from the store itself the purchase option will be disabled in the models of the years 2011 and 2012). Therefore, if being able to make book purchases directly from the electronic book is important to you, perhaps it is time to consider one. renewal for some of the new Kindles on Amazon that offer such interesting options as light for reading at night and even protection against water.

