samsung launches perfect headphones for pokémon lovers

- Advertisement -

launches- - -for-pokemon- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

samsung has presented new headphones that are different from the rest of those offered by the design they have. This one is based on the Pokemon cartoon. Therefore, they are ideal for lovers of this creation that comes from Asia.

The new models have a sheath which makes them completely different from any other model on the market, since there are different options that are images of some of the creatures that can be found in the series we are talking about. In addition, headphones are included that maintain an identical color to the aforementioned element and that offer good quality, because they are Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

samsung

- Advertisement -

This is what these Samsung headphones offer

The characteristics that offer the new product we are talking about, in what has to do with sound and connectivity, are the following:

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

SamMobile

Earpiece 19.9 × 21.6 × 18.7mm Earpiece weight 5.5g Charging cradle 50.1 × 50.2 × 27.7mm Charging cradle weight 43.4g

SPEAKER

- Advertisement -

Coaxial Adaptive Speaker Tweeter + Woofer Hi-Fi Sound 24-bit Audio 360 Direct Multi-Channel

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION

Active noise cancellation Yes Microphones 3 (high SNR) Ambient sound

- Advertisement -

CONNECTION

Bluetooth 5.3 self-adjusting Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi, AAC, SBC

COMPATIBILITY

Minimum requirements Android 8.0 or higher Minimum RAM More than 1.5 GB

BATTERY

Headphones 61 mAh Charging case 515 mAh

AUTONOMY

Playtime (ANC on) Up to 5 hours (without case) / 18 hours Playtime (ANC off) Up to 8 hours (without case) / 29 hours

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Accelerometer Gyroscope Proximity Sensor Hall Sensor Touch Sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) IPX7 Resistance

The collaboration between Samsung and Pokémon is perfect for fans of both brands. Having themed headphones is always something that attracts users’ attention, since in this way they can express themselves much more freely. And the truth is that the quality is excellent in these new products.

Price of this new product

The model that is based on Pokémon and uses the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds is priced at KRW 199,000 (around 150 euros) There is a cheaper option with the basic Galaxy Buds 2, which stays at about 99 euros. Starting June 27, 2023, customers can purchase them in Korea, but hopefully they will be released in other regions such as Europe.

The point is that the collaborations of technology companies, such as Samsung, with creators are increasingly common with the aim of achieving products that are differential.

>