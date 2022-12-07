Galaxy S23 Ultra, camera group could be this: nothing changes?

- Advertisement -

It’s pretty clear now. The separation between the current “traditional” flagship product of the Galaxy range and the successor S23 Ultra it should be more evident in the voice cameras. Basically this is the point on which the rumors of the last few weeks have mainly beaten, even with rather strong opinions like that of Ice Universe on photos at night – he said it will represent the more obvious step forward had by Samsung flagships for five years now.

And even in the past few hours the theme of cameras has continued to be beaten. Yogesh Brar took the floor on this tour, doing the point about the composition of the camera group Galaxy S23 Ultra rear panel based on the information collected:

camera principal 200 megapixel camera

200 megapixel camera camera ultra wide angle 12 megapixel camera

12 megapixel camera telephoto lens 3x zoom 10 megapixel camera

10 megapixel camera telephoto lens 10x zoom periscope 10 megapixel.

NOTHING CHANGES?

It is about rather narrow data to try to enter into the merits in a credible way. Thus, with the numbers of Brar, it would seem that the only novelty compared to the current top of the range lies in the doubling of the resolution of the main camera, because even on Galaxy S22 Ultra there are two “tele” with 3x and 10x zoom. MP each and a 12 MP ultra wide. But in the absence of other information, it is only a risky analysis, after all the performance of a sensor cannot be condensed in resolution.

Also for the two canvases, which would have the same resolution and zoom than the current ones, Samsung does not necessarily use the same sensors of Galaxy S22 Ultra or that it cannot support it with novelties. Take for example the rumor a few days ago, according to which the company is willing to take it to a higher level optical stabilization: these are details if we want, but even with the same sensor they can and often make a difference, in videos and photos.

Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a targeted update of S22 Ultra. It is necessary to define its contours, and the rumors – there is no doubt – will try to do so until the presentation in February.