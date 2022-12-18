The best-selling mobiles of the year [2022]

- Advertisement -

This year, among the companies that dominate the best-selling mobile market, there are already common brands in the top positions such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, which also leads the list of best Chinese mobiles. But, despite this, the list contains options that are very interesting for everything they offer the user.

2022 has left a handful of mobiles that stand out for their power and productive and practical functions.

Many of the best-selling mobile phones make excellent smartphones to give away for Christmas. Several of them have a great value for money and have top-level features, they are capable of running any game and application no matter how heavy or demanding it is. Let us begin!

– iPhone 14: The most basic phone in the iPhone 14 family has been one of the best sellers because it has unique qualities. Like its build quality, an update support that covers five years, iOS is a very useful and stable operating system and the cameras are one of the best when it comes to mobile phones.

–Google Pixel 6a: Even though Pixel phones don’t have the best marketing on the market, the 6a sold very well in the United States due to its affordable price, great rear camera and an operating system where the main star is Android stock, there is no layer of customization upset.

– Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: It became one of the best-selling mobile phones due to its economic price and features. It is a 5G compatible device and the panel has a Full HD+ resolution. Likewise, the cameras do their job and the autonomy reaches 53 hours of duration.

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: we arrive at a terminal that does not exceed 200 euros. It is one of the cheapest and most competent today. The screen has a high brightness, which is perfect for outdoors. In addition to the fact that the cameras are ideal for uploading good photos to social networks.

– Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: Certainly, Asus was not a leader in mobile sales, but this changed with the advent of smartphones made for gaming. This ROG Phone 6 Pro is powerful enough to run highly demanding games with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for competitive titles.

– Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Here we put the S22 Ultra only as a reference, but the truth behind it is that the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 series has sold millions of phones worldwide. They are ideal smartphones for any user, the screen looks great and the cameras are worthy of a high-end. It should also be noted that the South Korean manufacturer’s update policy has improved enormously.

–Google Pixel 7 Pro: Google has been gradually improving its presence in the mobile market. Therefore, the 7 Pro has sold very well in the United States. The growth of its fame is due to the fact that many experts take it for granted that the cameras of this smartphone are better than those of the iPhone 14, which is incredible.

– LITTLE F3: This is one of the best mobile phones today in terms of price and benefits. Its design is very good, it is beautiful and well made. It also shines for its Full HD + screen that is capable of reaching 120 Hz and the maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

–OnePlus 10T: a powerful mobile that has 16 GB of RAM, will be able to run any type of app without slowdowns or crashes. It’s perfect for gaming because its screen looks great, it’s bright, and details aren’t missing. Its only weak point is the cameras because they don’t do a high-end job.

– LITTLE X3 Pro: It has been one of the phones with the most demand on the market. This is not strange because it mounts a Snapdragon 860 processor and its battery reaches 5000 mAh. It is made to do everything without worrying about the performance of the device, it will work perfectly.