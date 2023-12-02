RedMagic 9 Pro: not surprising because of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but because of a camera module that does not exist

Power in abundance with the new Qualcomm, a lot of RAM and a large vapor chamber for dissipation

After several weeks generating expectation, Nubia has presented the RedMagic 9 Pro. This is the new generation of this popular family of gaming phones that, as usual, first arrive in China and, some time later, arrive in the West.

There are usually several versions of each generation, but what we have right now is a RedMagic 9 Pro that It is not surprising because it is one of the first with the SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3but for an impeccable design with a camera module that is not a camera module.

Technical sheet of the RedMagic 9 Pro

redmagic 9 pro / Pro+ Screen 6.8-inch AMOLED panel Resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels 120Hz refresh Sampling from 960 to 2,000 Hz 1,600 nits peak brightness 2160Hz PWM DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.9 x 76.3 x 8.9mm 229 grams PROCESSOR Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8, 12, 16 or 24 GB LPDDR5X STORAGE 256, 512 GB or 1 TB UFS 4.0 frontal camera 32 Mpx under the screen REAR CAMERAS 50 Mpx main, OIS 50 Mpx wide angle 2 Mpx support BATTERY Pro model: 6,500 mAh with 80 W charging Pro+ model: 5,500 mAh with 165W charging OPERATING SYSTEM RedMagic OS 9 CONNECTIVITY 5G GPS Bluetooth 5.4 NFC Wi-Fi 7 OTHERS Active fan Digital triggers RGB Additional RedCore R2 Pro Game Chip Processor

That it is powerful is a fact, but there is also an effort in design

We always start talking about the design, but this time we are going to change the order because in a gaming mobile, obviously, what matters most is both the power and the panel. And, in both cases, the RedMagic 9 Pro works.





As we say, It is one of the first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3like the Xiaomi 14. It is at the forefront of power on Android, at least until we can see how the device behaves. Dimension 9300, and has a whopping 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Now, there are several versions and we find models with 8, 12 and 16 GB.

The battery is 6,500 mAh with 80 W charging in the Pro model and 5,550 mAh in the Pro+ with 165 W charging, an impressive figure, and it has the RedCore R2 Pro Game Chip, an auxiliary processor that will be responsible for recognizing scenes within the game to offer more precise vibration and sound effects, among other improvements related to the game mode.

And if we go to the screen, both have panels 6.8-inch OLED with 2,480 x 1,116-inch resolution BOE Q9+flat edges, 120 Hz refresh rate and sampling from 960 to 2,000 Hz. In addition, the peak brightness is 1,600 nits and something that Chinese manufacturers are doing very well is pushing the PWM, 2,160 Hz in this model.





Now, let’s get to the design because there is fabric to cut. The first thing is obvious and it is the spectacular effort to create a mobile phone that, at 8.9 millimeters thick, manages to hide the cameras inside. These cameras are a 50 Mpx GN5 sensor with optical stabilization for the main one, a 50 Mpx JN1 for the wide angle and a 2 Mpx auxiliary sensor.

There is no hole in the screen because they have once again opted for a 16 Mpx sensor under it (we will see what results in this new generation) and the mobile phone is, basically, a block with nothing that protrudes beyond the buttons on the side.





By the way, It has the usual touch areas that function as additional buttons on the right side, with 520 Hz sampling so that latency is minimal and, apart from a vibration system, it has a powerful dissipation system with a large vapor chamber and RGB lighting on the digital triggers.

Versions, price and launch of the RedMagic 9 Pro





At the moment, the RedMagic 9 Pro have been presented in China and They will begin to be sold on November 28 at a price that will start from 4,399 yuan (about 560 euros at the exchange rate) for its 8 + 256 GB version and 5,499 yuan (about 705 euros at the exchange rate) in its 16 + 256 GB version for the RedMagic 9 Pro+. The most expensive version with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage costs 6,999 yuan (about 897 euros at the exchange rate)

We will have to be attentive to its arrival in other areas (expected for January 3, 2024), since there is a desire to try a mobile again without a camera module and, furthermore, with that dissipation effort to contain the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.