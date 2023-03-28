RedMagic announces gamer monitor with Mini LED screen up to 160 Hz and 4K resolution; see the price

RedMagic, a sub-brand of Nubia famous for its gaming phones, announced this Tuesday (28) the launch of its new monitor for games in the global market. REDMAGIC 4K Gaming Monitor is another bet on the hardware market for PC gamers that highlights its high resolution screen with good fluidity. The monitor is equipped with a 27 inch Mini LED backlit display with IPS LCD technology and 1,152 light divisions, allowing the screen to offer a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and an excellent peak brightness of 1,300 nits with HDR support, which guarantees its VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

High 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) in 16:9 aspect ratio is combined with its refresh rate of up to 160 Hz to deliver clarity and fluidity in a single product. In addition, the monitor is capable of displaying over 1 billion colors, covering 99% of the Adobe RGB color gamut, 99% of the sRGB gamut, and 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Agile, the screen has a response time of just 1 millisecond in its optimized mode. O monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium technologywhich synchronizes the panel with the image output of the video card that supports low frame rate compensation. OnePlus announces its first mechanical keyboard with programmable dial, RGB lights and more

Other onboard features include a frame-per-second counter, timer, and picture modes suitable for movies and MOBA and FPS category games.

The edges are extremely thin to ensure a more immersive experience. At the rear, the device has RGB lighting. Speaking of connectivity, the REDMAGIC 4K Gaming Monitor features HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB-A and a headphone jack.

price and availability

The REDMAGIC 4K Gaming Monitor will go on pre-order in the US on April 3. Official sales will start on April 6 via redmagic.gg. O suggested price of the model is US$ 869 (about R$ 4,485). The Chinese manufacturer does not have operations in Europe, so there is no forecast of availability in the domestic market.

