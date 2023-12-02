The 4 keys to the mobile battery: everything you should know before buying

In recent years, there has been a great evolution in terms of the battery of Android phones that allows users to enjoy not only greater autonomy , but also shorter charging time. This means that users in Spain can access many options from different manufacturers.

However, when choosing a mobile phone, you should not only look at the capacity, but there are more things to take into account if you want to give priority to the battery. And the fact is that, although a mobile phone can last a whole day of intense stress without going through the charger, if, for example, it has a very low fast charge, it is most likely that the charging process will take too long and could become uncomfortable. over time.

Even if two devices have the same capacity, the performance does not have to be the same, and taking a few things into account can help you make a better decision when purchasing a smartphone. Taking into account that batteries lose a little capacity over time,

For many types of use, fast charging may be even more important than capacity. In this sense, manufacturers have made great progress, even reaching speeds of 200 W, as is the case with vivo with its iQOO sub-brand and one of its devices, which is capable of charging its 4,700 mAh battery in just over 10 minutes. . Redmi has even shown a 300W charging implementation , capable of charging 4100 mAh in just 5 minutes . Although such speed is not necessary to obtain a great experience.

Generally, the minimum from which it is considered a recommended amount is 30 W or more . This power is capable of charging a 5,000 mAh battery, a considerable size, in about an hour. The Moto G32 is an example of a mobile phone with 33W charging and a 5,000 mAh battery, and it takes around an hour and a quarter to fully charge. In general, the manufacturer usually offers data about the time it takes for their phones to charge.

Although this amount is acceptable, to achieve a result approximately twice as fast, it is advisable to try to go for a higher power, more than 60 W, with which you can charge a smartphone with a battery of around 5,000 mAh . in approximately 40 minutes . Depending on how the manufacturer designs the charger, it will be able to slightly reduce or increase the charging time. It is not possible to make a rule of three with charging power, battery capacity and time, since there are other factors that can slightly increase or reduce its duration, so it is best to look at the data offered by the manufacturer. .

In the case of the top models, which exceed 100 W, the charging experience offered is much faster. The Xiaomi 13T Pro , according to the manufacturer, with its 120 W charge is capable of going from 0% to full 100% in just over 19 minutes . Many current high-end devices are around this incredible figure. Having a good fast charge means that the charging process can be reduced considerably, and this provides a great experience in all those situations in which the mobile phone is running out of battery, and it is necessary to charge it before going out. This happens a lot during vacations or peak usage periods, and knowing that it can be fully charged in just over half an hour is a great advantage.

Processor and screen

The capacity figure is not the only variable when thinking about the autonomy of a mobile phone, but there are other important factors such as the device’s screen and processor that can modify its performance. High-end processors are usually much more efficient than mid-range or low-range ones, and this means that they are capable of optimizing their battery consumption in each and every one of the tasks they carry out throughout the day.

Furthermore, the more efficient a processor is, the less heat it generates, and the less cooling it needs to return the components to the correct temperature for operation. As a result, for the same amount of battery, a high-end processor will practically always obtain better results in terms of use and cost ratio. The Dimensity range from MediaTek and the Snapdragon 8 from Qualcomm are high-end families, and they stand out in this aspect.

On the other hand, the better the screen, the more it will consume. A higher resolution implies a greater number of pixels on the panel, which translates into greater energy consumption, which makes 2K resolution screens spend slightly more than Full HD+ ones. The same happens with the refresh rate, since a higher number of hertz implies a greater number of images per second, therefore, more battery consumption. Luckily, the refresh rate on Android is usually variable, and each user can choose if they want to have it at the maximum or reduce it to the minimum to save battery.

When it comes to screen technologies, AMOLED panels are capable of consuming slightly less than IPS in some circumstances. This happens when they show the color black, since in the former, turning off the pixels in question that have to be black, while in the other type of screen the pixels of this color are illuminated, achieving a less realistic effect and that consumes a little more battery. By setting the dark mode on the mobile, this type of screen will cost less than IPS LCDs.

How much capacity

Logically, capacity is one of the most important variables when choosing a mobile phone thinking about the battery. Although it is not the only important variable, it is what will define the potential of the mobile phone’s autonomy. As a general rule, a figure between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh is the most recommended, since it can go slightly lower.

With this amount of battery, the performance will be one day of use in practically all cases. Each mobile phone can vary its performance, despite having the same capacity, so the amount of battery must be assessed in conjunction with other factors . Manufacturers often provide additional information about battery performance on the sheet. Apple phones, thanks to the good optimization of their processor, are capable of achieving good performance despite having a lower capacity than Android phones.

Once the mobile phone has been purchased, there are certain tricks capable of improving the autonomy of smartphones and that may be able to squeeze out their capacity. Battery saving mode, app optimization options or turning off functions such as location, 5G connectivity or automatic brightness are some options for this.

Wireless charging

Although it is not an essential element for many people, having wireless charging on your mobile has many interesting advantages that are worth considering. The first is obvious: it is possible to charge the mobile phone just by leaving it on a charging base. Something ideal if you work in front of a desk, and also to leave on the nightstand.

Another great advantage is that many of the cell phones that have wireless charging can also serve as a charging base for other devices. This means that, with a cell phone that has reverse wireless charging, you can charge other cell phones and accessories such as headphones, which is a great advantage to continue using other devices.

It is more convenient than using a cable, and there are models in which you can achieve the same fast charging speed, such as the Pixel 8 Pro with 23 W or the Xiaomi 13 Pro with 50 W. The charging bases have different powers and prices , but the positive point is that, since the protocol is the same, all Qi bases are compatible with all mobile phones that support this type of charging.