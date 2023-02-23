Razer introduces two more models from the DeathAdder gaming mouse line

A Razer presented this Wednesday (22) two more models from the DeathAdder gaming mice. The products are aimed at players who need high precision accessories in their game and are looking for good alternatives for that. The first new model is the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition, which was created in collaboration with Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok, renowned player in the competitive game League of Legends scene and user assiduous of DeathAdder mice.





The new peripheral has a personalized and exclusive look, inspired by the professional gamer of league of legendsalso known as Unkillable Demon King, and is equipped with components that promise to deliver high performance. As Razer pointed out, with a DeathAdder in hand, Faker made history by winning three world championships, in 2013, 2015 and 2016. DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition comes with Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, 3rd generation optical switches and more.





In addition, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition comes with Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless connectivity, has an ultra-lightweight design weighing just 63g, refined ergonomics, and allows the user to upgrade the actual polling rate up to 4,000 Hz with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless dongle. The second model is the Razer DeathAdder V3, available as a wired option and also enhanced with key Razer technologies such as the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, 3rd generation optical switches and true 8000 Hz HyperPolling connectivity.



