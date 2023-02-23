5G News
Privacy protected: Google Photos will turn off estimated location of images in...

Privacy protected: Google Photos will turn off estimated location of images in May

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Privacy protected: Google Photos will turn off estimated location of images in May
Google Photos stopped using location history to determine where photos and videos were captured in December 2022. Since then, the app has started to estimate location by analyzing backgrounds of images and videos, but this function will also be discontinued soon , in May 2023 to be precise.

As reported by PhoneArena, Google’s idea is to bring more privacy to users, keeping only the location of images and videos that already have this information integrated into the file.

The Google Photos estimating location function will be discontinued on May 1, 2023, but it is possible to disable this feature now, as we can see in the screenshots below.

Images: TechSmart/Everson Bicudo
To deactivate the option to estimate the location of photos, access the following menu:

  1. Photo Settings;
  2. Local;
  3. Local sources;
  4. Consider missing locations (disable).

It is also possible to remove estimated location from photos with this feature enabled. To do this, open the image, tap the 3 dots in the top right corner and find the Location section and tap the pencil to remove or select another location for the media.

However, there’s no need to rush out and delete all estimated locations, as Google will remove this information from images and videos when this function is discontinued.

