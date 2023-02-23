David Cicilline to Leave Congress for Nonprofit

WASHINGTON — Representative David Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode Island and an impeachment manager in the second trial of former President Donald J. Trump, announced Tuesday that he would be leaving Congress in June.

Mr. Cicilline, 61, will become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest funder of nonprofit organizations.

In a statement, Mr. Cicilline called the job offer “unexpected” but one he felt he could not turn down.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state,” he said. “The same energy and commitment I brought to elected office, I will now bring as CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, advancing their mission to ensure all Rhode Islanders can achieve economic security; access quality, affordable health care; and attain the education and training that will set them on a path to prosperity.”