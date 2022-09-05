Private Relay prevents viewing of TV channels

I used “ ” to hide the IP address of my devices. Since then, the Zattoo app has refused me the display of from the RTL group.

You showed how Apple iCloud+ subscribers can use “Private Relay” to hide their own IP address. I immediately activated this for my devices (iPhone and iPad) and initially selected “Keep general location” in the following options. Since then, the Zattoo app (premium subscription) has refused me the display of channels from the RTL group with the message: “Unfortunately, this channel does not allow retrieval from your location.” Access via Safari browser is also not possible. Also, nothing changes if I select the “Use country and time zone” private relay option as an alternative.

Private Relay uses proxies from Cloudflare, Akamai, and Fastly, and some websites incorrectly assign their IP addresses to a network abroad. As a first measure it helps to temporarily switch off Private Relay. Alternatively, you can use a different browser to access channels from the RTL Group. It then communicates with the Internet via Private Relay.

Otherwise you can only hope that Apple and the proxy operators will take action and eliminate the cause: The more independent error messages the companies receive, the more likely they are to react. While Private Relay is a commercial service, Apple still sees it in beta development.

Proxy IPs, information for website operators:

Private relay access Prepare your network or web server for iCloud Private Relay

Private Relay Proxies: IP addresses worldwide (CSV file)