Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold: Tried the foldable, fanless giant tablet

A 16-inch tablet or a small 12-inch notebook with a “double” display – ’s Thinkpad X1 Fold can do both. We looked at it at the IFA.

Lenovo has completely revised the new folding tablet Thinkpad X1 Fold. In addition to the increase in size from 13.3 to 16.3 inches, this is particularly noticeable in the new hinge that holds both halves of the case together. It looks more stable than before and ensures that when closed there is no gap between the two halves. The three-part battery sits in the side of the case without the camera module, which is intended as the lower half when the X1 Fold is used upright or in notebook mode.

The covers, covered with non-slip fabric, are glued to the frame, but the X1 Fold should still be easy to repair. A look inside reveals common connections and commercially available screws that make it easy to replace individual components.

The weight of 1.3 kilograms without the optional stand, keyboard and pen sold together in the package is appropriate for the size, but you don’t really want to hold the tablet in your hand for a long time.

Gimmicks with many modes

With the keyboard in place, which is magnetically held in place, about 12 inches of display remain – instead of about 7 inches before. It then feels like a normal, rather small notebook. The keyboard layout includes the Lenovo-typical red trackpoint and the mouse buttons on the top of the trackpad. Both can be switched off using the appropriate software.

The Thinkpad X1 Fold can also be used in notebook mode with a continuous display – then you have the area of ​​two 12-inch screens and you can also have a virtual keyboard displayed at the bottom. The pen support is practical in view of the large display area, which is ideal for drawings.

The 16.3-inch OLED display represents 2560 × 2024 pixels – according to the manufacturer in 4:3 format, but the resolution corresponds more to an aspect ratio of 5:4. With a brightness of 400 (SDR) to 600 cd/m² (HDR), it is also bright enough for outdoor use. The panel completely covers the DCI-P3 color space.

Handy, but not exactly light in the overall package

However, the large format also has disadvantages. If you want to carry around the Thinkpad X1 Fold with stand, keyboard and pen, you will have to carry around two kilograms. That’s the weight of a large notebook. If you only put the tablet in your pocket for weight reasons, you will have the large touch screen with you, but you will lose more comfort when writing and general operation, because Windows is still only partially equipped for pure finger typing.

But such a giant always remains an eye-catcher. If you like it even bigger, you can use Asus’ Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which has a very similar structure, but measures 17.3 inches when unfolded.