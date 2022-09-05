iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: What leaked about Apple’s new models

The gap between standard and Pro models will continue to widen with the 14. What are the rumors and leaks before the apple-event-with-the-iphone-14-is-approaching-and-these-are-5-things-that-we-can-see-in-the-presentation/">Apple event on September 7th.

The times when the iPhone Standard and Pro models differed from each other by just an additional camera, a different back and other small things are apparently finally over. For the iPhone 14, which is expected to be presented on Wednesday, September 7th, from 7 p.m. Central European Time, there are even greater differences between the device classes. The direction is clear: Apple apparently wants to attract more buyers to the more expensive Pro models. However, Apple will give up a unique selling point of the Pro iPhones if the rumors are true.

The iPhone will undoubtedly be the star of the Apple event, for which, as usual, the company has not yet announced any content. In addition to the iPhone 14, new Apple Watch models are expected. New AirPods Pro and a revised basic model of the iPad also appear to be possible.

iPhone 14: Max instead of Mini

Even a week before the Apple event, the list of expected news for the standard iPhone 14 model is manageable. One change, however, will please many price-conscious buyers: Apple is said to be planning an iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display. So far, anyone who wanted the largest iPhone had to buy the most expensive one, namely the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its 6.7-inch screen. With the standard model, the 6.1-inch (approx. 15 cm) screen diagonal was the end. With the expected iPhone 14 Max, that would change. The price would be in the middle of the iPhones. If you don’t value the other pro features, you should be happy.

For the new Max model, Apple apparently sacrifices the mini version. This is said to have sold worse than expected. It is still unclear whether this means a permanent move away from smaller models.

Aside from the display, the iPhone 14 is said to get a better selfie camera with a low aperture of f/1.9. It is still questionable whether the speculated satellite communication will be reserved for the Pro models or will also be provided for the standard models. This would allow iPhone owners to make emergency calls via satellite even without cellphone reception.

For the first time, Apple intends to move away from installing the same, cutting-edge processor in all new fall models. As can be heard, the standard models should again use the A15 from the previous year.

iPhone 14 Pro: pill, always-on display and 48 MP camera

The appearance of the iPhone Pro models could change significantly in two ways with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With a new always-on display, black screens in standby should be a thing of the past. As with the Apple Watch, the always-on display should show the controls in a version that is reduced in terms of color and detail.

Another significant change would be replacing the previous notch screen cut-out with two small ones in the display. We are talking a hole (Hole) and a pill-shaped recess (Pill), in which the selfie camera, which has also been improved, and the Face ID face recognition technology can be accommodated. The screen of the iPhone is thus slightly larger. Especially in the status line there would be more space.

The camera is talking about a new image sensor that enables 48 megapixels instead of the previous 12 megapixels. As a result, videos could also be recorded in 8K instead of the previous maximum of 4K.

The new A16 chip, which will be reserved for the Pro models for the first time and will probably be installed in the standard models of the iPhone 15 in the following year, should provide the necessary computing power.

With a view to Apple’s invitation under the title “Far Out”, the possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro can communicate with satellites in near-Earth orbit is also being traded highly. Such a function has been suspected for years. It remains unclear whether it is reduced to emergency calls or whether iMessages can even be sent and received in this way.

What colors should there be

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be sold in black, white, blue, red and purple, according to the findings so far. For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Purple are envisaged as color options.

Which probably won’t happen

Two items that are high on the wish lists of many iPhone owners will most likely not be seen on the iPhone 14.

The switch to USB-C for the charging and data cable should take place with the iPhone 15 at the earliest. But then it could happen very quickly with the new regulation of the European Union that the previous Lightning connection will be retired.

A significantly improved optical zoom is also not to be expected with the iPhone 14 (Pro). Corresponding rumors indicate that the introduction is not expected until 2023.

