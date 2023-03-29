Oppo Reno10 Pro, identical design to the Pro+ variant except for one detail

- Advertisement -

To the schematic drawing came out last month on the alleged design of the Reno10 Pro+ now comes alongside the one on the Reno10 Pro. To have shared it on social media with insiders and enthusiasts is always Digital Chat Station through his Weibo profile, where he proposed both the Reno10 Pro scheme, ie the latest one, and the previous one of Reno10 Pro +.

So it quickly becomes apparent that the two will be exactly identical except for a small detail that hides a difference of a technical nature. On the Reno10 Pro+ in fact, looking at the diagrams, there will be a periscopic rear camera for the most extreme zooms, usually greater than 3x: it will find its place in the lower area of ​​the camera group and is recognizable by the typical rectangular shape.



Above the alleged scheme of Reno10 Pro + with its rectangular periscope, up here Reno10 Pro with the circular “tele”

On the Reno10 Pro, however, there will not be a sensor with a periscope structure, but, it is said, a simple telephoto from about 2x of optical zoom. The position will be the same, but having a different structure, so will the shape of the carving, thus making it recognizable at a glance who’s Who, which is Reno10 Pro and which is Reno10 Pro+. As mentioned, otherwise the two products will be absolutely identical, judging by the diagrams.

Digital Chat Station, replying to a fan among the comments, told an aspect of both models that is impossible to appreciate from the images: the screen will be curved, we don’t know if only on the long sides or on all four, a solution that is starting to be seen more and more often but which is less likely due to the impact on production costs. The Reno line has so far kept a safe distance from the high end, so it is more likely that there are only two curved sides.

