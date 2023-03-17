Oppo Reno10 is not far away: first details on the next series

- Advertisement -

Oppo Reno9 it was presented at the end of November together with the Pro and Pro Plus variants (opening image), and a few months after its debut there is already talk of the next series. The hypothesis is even that Reno9 skips marketing on the international market, remaining limited to the Chinese domestic one. The unprecedented Reno10 range could therefore arrive globally.

The very first rumors date back to the end of last year, when a schematic drawing of the (presumed) version 10 Pro+. Now it is Digital Chat Station to anticipate some of the technical characteristics of the series.

So let’s expect three smartphones, just like the current generation: Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. The source reports that the base model should be equipped with 6.7 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 32MP front camera. Among the cams on the back, one will be dedicated to portraits with 2x zoom.

The top model – Reno 10 Pro+ – will have a display with 1220×2712 resolution, a battery of 4,600mAh and a main camera from 50MP Sony IMX890. As can be seen from the image shown above, there will be two other cams, one of which is periscopic.

For the moment the rumors stop there and are still rather weak and incomplete. We don’t even know which processors will be chosen by Oppo for this new series: we recall that Reno 9 is based on the Snapdragon 778G, Reno 9 Pro on the Dimensity 8100-Max and Reno 9 Pro+ on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform.

According to Digital Chat Station the announcement of the Reno 10 series will take place “Soon“.