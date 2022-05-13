Galaxy Z Flip 4, here it is in high resolution images

Two important indiscretions in as many days, protagonists two of the most anticipated projects of the year. On both there is the signature of the trustworthy OnLeaks which yesterday provided a detailed report on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and today focuses on the brother instead Galaxy Z Flip 4. If Samsung were to follow the steps of last year, the two will see them in the course of the traditional event Unpacked held in summer, usually in August.

In the meantime, thanks to the sneaker’s sneak peeks, here’s how they could be. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 of the high resolution reconstructions looks very similar to the predecessor, some would say identical. There outside again two-tone, with the high one in which the black “service” screen is inserted and the rest of the chosen color, the one internal again all display with a hole on the top for the front camera, so for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 display camera we would have to wait at least another year.

It would not be an unprecedented operation for Samsung to do reconfirm the design of the previous generation. It has already happened: the first Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G were identical, and evidently the intention would be to treat the next turnover in the same way. After all, Galaxy Z Flip 3 is probably the folding that was able to give the greatest satisfaction to the Seoul board, establishing itself in the third quarter of 2021 as the absolute best-selling smartphone in South Korea ahead of Galaxy S21 and the economical Galaxy A32. .

WE HOPE FOR THE TECHNICAL ‘BOOST’

At this point it is to be hoped that the resources have gone into the technical evolution of the device. We would need it: le cameras rear, however, only two, are not at the levels of the top of the range, and the drums from 3,300 mAh of Galaxy Z Flip 3 showed in our live that in the evening it comes with a bit of trouble, so an increase would be welcome. According to previous rumors, Samsung would be aware of the limit and would have worked to equip Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a larger battery, it is said by 3,700 mAh.

The information obtained by OnLeaks also concerns what it should be size from Galaxy Z Flip 4: 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm, so length and width should be slightly shorter than the current product, which means Samsung may have done some work on optimizing the bezels around the display (still from 6.7 inches). The thickness, on the contrary, would go up a little: at 7.2 mm, in fact, instead of the 6.9 mm of the Z Flip 3, +0.3 mm, which together with an internal reorganization of the components could have provided the necessary volume to a larger battery.

Samsung’s real plans for the future of the foldable range will come out in the summer, but for the moment rumors may have suggested that the company has moved in the direction desired by fans.