Realme 9, 9 5G and Pad mini arrive in Italy: prices and promo launch

Realme continues to expand its product portfolio which is allowing it to obtain very important results when compared to a global smartphone market which is in a particularly difficult period. During the first quarter of 2022 alone, realme saw its shipments increase by 307% in Western Europe compared to the previous year.

Today Realme officially announced the European version of Realme 9 5G which, despite having the same name as the model announced in India last March, is still different from both an aesthetic and hardware point of view. Also announced the 4G version of Realme 9 in addition to the availability of the tablet in Europe Realme Pad mini made official last April.

REALME 9 5G DATA SHEET

REALME 9 4G DATA SHEET

REALME PAD MINI DATA SHEET

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

REALME 9 5G

Realme 9 5G is among the thinnest 5G smartphones on the market thanks to its thickness of 8.5 mm and a weight of 188 grams that certainly make it very comfortable to use. The rear body is also very particular, characterized by a wavy effect obtained through a production process with coatings of different thicknesses in different points.

From the hardware point of view, Realme 9 5G integrates a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor with 5G modem, one octa-core

with four 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 and four 1.7GHz Cortex-A55, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of dual channel LPDDR4x RAM and 64 / 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The version sold in Italy is the one with 4GB of RAM (up to 7GB of dynamic RAM) and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

The display is a 6.6 inch 120Hz IPS Ultra Smooth LCD with 240Hz touch sampling date, FHD + resolution, a maximum brightness of 600nit. The battery is 5,000mAh with fast charging at 18W with 9V / 2A battery charger included in the package.

The rear camera has a 50MP Nightscape Camera main sensor, with f / 1.8 aperture and 5P lens, flanked by a 2MP B / W sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro with f / 2.4 aperture capable of capturing images from a minimum distance of 4cm. The front camera has a 16 megapixel sensor with f / 2.1 aperture with smart beauty mode, portrait mode and an algorithm that allows you to get more natural skin.

Realme 9 5G is equipped with a lateral fingerprint reader, integrated into the power key, and is based on Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 interface that offers a renewed design and new features to protect privacy as well as improvements that make navigation more fast and smooth.

DATA SHEET

display: 6.6 “FHD + LCD, 120 Hz refresh, 240 Hz sampling, 90.8% screen-body

6.6 “FHD + LCD, 120 Hz refresh, 240 Hz sampling, 90.8% screen-body chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 memory: 4 + 64GB, 4 + 128GB; expandable internal memory (LPDDR4x / UFS 2.1)

4 + 64GB, 4 + 128GB; expandable internal memory (LPDDR4x / UFS 2.1) dual SIM : yes, three slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD)

: yes, three slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD) fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral sensors: magnetic, brightness, proximity, acceleration and gyroscope

magnetic, brightness, proximity, acceleration and gyroscope audio: Hi-Res, 3.5mm jack

Hi-Res, 3.5mm jack OS: Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 5 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

5G SA / NSA, WiFi 5 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou cameras: front: 16 MP, f / 2.1 rear: 50 MP main, f / 1.8 2 MP b / w, f / 2.4 2 MP macro 4 cm, f / 2.4

drums: 5,000 mAh with 18 W charging

5,000 mAh with 18 W charging dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm for 191g

REALME 9 4G

A wavy holographic design, 7.99mm thick and 178 grams in weight, a 108MP ProLight camera with sensor Samsung ISOCELL HM6a processor Snapdragon 680 it’s a Super AMOLED 90Hz display with integrated fingerprint recognition sensor: these are the main features of Realme 9 4G.

Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 sensor with NonaPixel Plus technology promises important improvements with regards to photos captured in low light conditions (+ 123% more light absorbed than the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor) and when using zoom. Alongside this sensor we find a sensor with ultra wide-angle optics, 5P lens and f / 2.2 aperture, and a macro with 3P lens, f / 2.4 aperture and a minimum distance of 4cm. The front camera is a 16 megapixel with Sony IMX471 sensor, 5P lens and f / 2.45 aperture.

The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM memory and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable via microSD slot. The display is a Super AMOLED from 6.4 “at 90Hz with FHD + resolution and a maximum brightness of 1000nit. The battery, finally, is a 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging and 11V / 3A battery charger included in the package.

To complete the hardware specifications we find dual band Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, assisted GPS with GLONASS and Galileo and the various proximity, brightness, gyroscope and acceleration sensors. The dimensions are 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm for a weight of 178 grams. The operating system is Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 user interface.

DATA SHEET

display : Super AMOLED 6.4 “FHD +, 90 Hz refresh, 90.8% screen-body

: Super AMOLED 6.4 “FHD +, 90 Hz refresh, 90.8% screen-body chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 memory : 6 + 64GB, 8 + 128GB; expandable internal memory (LPDDR4x / UFS 2.1)

: 6 + 64GB, 8 + 128GB; expandable internal memory (LPDDR4x / UFS 2.1) dual SIM : yes, three slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD)

: yes, three slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD) sensor fingerprints : lateral

: lateral sensors : magnetic, brightness, proximity, acceleration and gyroscope

: magnetic, brightness, proximity, acceleration and gyroscope OS : Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

: Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 connectivity : 4G LTE, WiFi 5 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

: 4G LTE, WiFi 5 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou cameras : front: 16 MP Sony IMX471, f / 2.45 rear: 105 MP main ISOCELL, f / 1.75 119 ° super wide angle, f / 2.2 macro 4 cm, f / 2.4

: drums : 5,000 mAh with 33 W charging

: 5,000 mAh with 33 W charging dimensions and weight: 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm for 178g

REALME PAD MINI

Realme Pad Mini is a small size Android tablet with an 8.7-inch LCD display ideal for reading and watching multimedia content. The processor is a Unisoc T616, a 2 GHz maximum frequency octa core with Mali-G57 GPU and 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage space expandable via microSD slot.

Realme Pad Mini has a 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front, a 6,400 mAh battery with 18 watt fast charging and reverse charging, optional 4G LTE connectivity, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack input and stereo audio. The operating system is Android 11 with realme UI for Pad interface.

DATA SHEET

display : 8.7-inch LCD with 1,340 x 800 pixel resolution and 84.59% screen-to-surface ratio

: 8.7-inch LCD with 1,340 x 800 pixel resolution and 84.59% screen-to-surface ratio chip : Unisoc T616, 2 GHz max frequency octa core, Mali-G57 GPU

: Unisoc T616, 2 GHz max frequency octa core, Mali-G57 GPU memories : 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

: 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB cameras : rear 8 MP 5 MP front

: audio : stereo

: stereo connectivity : Optional 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack input

: Optional 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack input drums : 6,400 mAh with fast charging at 18 watts and reverse charging

: 6,400 mAh with fast charging at 18 watts and reverse charging interface user : Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11

: Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11 size and weight: 211.8 x 124.5 x 7.6 mm, 372 grams

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Realme 9 5G has a list price starting from 259 euros but from 12 to 14 May is on promotion on Amazon at:

€ 229.99 in 4GB / 64GB version

€ 279.99 in 4GB / 128GB version

Realme 9 4G has a list price starting from 279 euros but from 17 to 21 May is on promotion on Amazon at:

249.99 euros in 6GB / 128GB version

299.99 euros in 8GB / 128GB version

Realme Pad mini has list prices starting at 179.99 euros but from 17 to 24 May is on promotion on Amazon:

Realme Pad mini Wi-Fi 3GB / 32GB: 179.99 euros 159.99 euros

159.99 euros Realme Pad mini Wi-Fi 4GB / 64GB: 199.99 euros 179.99 euros

179.99 euros Realme Pad mini LTE 4GB / 64GB: € 229.99 199.99 euros