Oppo and Champions League on tour in the shopping centers of Italy: dates and prizes

It will end at the end of the month in Arese the event that brings Oppo to some of the main Italian shopping centers with a space dedicated to sharing the Champions League experience with visitors. “They will be able to experience it firsthand” promises the company, and at the same time discovering the products and novelties, perhaps winning one of the Reno8 or other gadgets destined for the initiative.

They can be won participating in the Penalty Shoot Challenge: each of the participants has a certain number of kicks at the ball to hit the targets as quickly as possible. One of the Reno8 family products is up for grabs, as well as personalized gadgets from Oppo and Uefa Champions League as a tribute to everyone.

Those who, on the other hand, after a tour of the shopping center will return to the stand with a newly purchased Oppo from the Find line or the Reno line, gets a special gadgetbut there is also a gift for those who subscribe to the Oppo Community, the virtual space dedicated to those who want to discover all the features of the devices, stay updated on the latest company news and initiatives.

OPPO CHAMPIONS TOUR: THE STAGES

Here are the stages Oppo Champions Tour:

Campania Shopping Center in Marcianise (CE) | from 3 to 9 October

Le Gru Shopping Center in Turin | from 10 to 16 October

Il Centro Shopping Center Arese (MI) | from 17 to 30 October.

Oppo’s initiative stems from the partnership with Uefa valid for the next two seasons. Oppo proudly announces that it is the first Chinese brand to collaborate with the Champions League.