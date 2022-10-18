Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
October patch for all Google Pixel, 4 and 4 XL greetings

By Abraham
recensione google pixel 6a: grande e equilibrio e tanta resa
recensione google pixel 6a: grande e equilibrio e tanta resa
Google has started rolling out the update with the android security patch of October for his Pixel still covered by software support. Pixel 6 Pro, 6, 6a, 5, 5a 5G, 4 XL, 4 and 4a thus receive the October security patches, along with fixes to the audio sector, connectivity, user interface and Wi-Fi.

For those who own a Pixel 4 XL or a Pixel 4 should be the latest update: were presented in October 2019, Google’s support policy provides security updates for three years from launch, so the circle should be closed here unless Google decides for a month of “bonus” patches, as happened with Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and net of any exceptions, see Pixel 3 and 3 XL which last June received one after months of silence. With the release of the Pixel 4 will remain on the Pixel 4a limbowhich is expected to receive its latest update in August 2023.

Google Pixel 4 XL Pic
google pixel 4 pic
google pixel 4 pic

google pixel 4a pic
google pixel 4a pic
Google Pixel 4 XL 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm
6.3 inches – 3040×1440 px		 Google Pixel 4 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm
5.7 inches – 2200×1080 px		 Google Pixel 4a 69.4 x 144 x 8.2 mm
5.81 inches – 2340×1080 px

 

The software version is the same for everyone, TP1A.221005.002except for the Pixel 6a which comes with the TP1A.221005.003: the changelog attached by Google, however, is identical, so it seems a simple matter of form and not of substance.

BUG FIXES FOR PIXELS THAT COME WITH PATCHES

  • audio
    • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused buzzing or artifacts when calling with wired headsets
    • Fixed an issue that prevented volume controls from working in the media player notification under certain conditions
  • connectivity
    • fixed the issue that in some conditions crashed the launcher when connecting to a VPN
  • user interface
    • fixed the issue that caused incompatibility with certain widgets
    • fixed an issue where the media player was showing the default icon instead of some apps
    • fixed the issue that occasionally caused the device to crash when playing tracks in memory
    • fixed the issue that occasionally did not show the quick settings tiles in the notification drop-down
    • fixed the problem that occasionally caused the partial display in the drawer of the Work Profile toggle
  • Wifi
    • Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented the display of available Wi-Fi networks in the network selection menu of some apps.
(updated 04 October 2022, 11:50 am)

