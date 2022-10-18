October patch for all Google Pixel, 4 and 4 XL greetings

- Advertisement -

Google has started rolling out the update with the android security patch of October for his Pixel still covered by software support. Pixel 6 Pro, 6, 6a, 5, 5a 5G, 4 XL, 4 and 4a thus receive the October security patches, along with fixes to the audio sector, connectivity, user interface and Wi-Fi.

For those who own a Pixel 4 XL or a Pixel 4 should be the latest update: were presented in October 2019, Google’s support policy provides security updates for three years from launch, so the circle should be closed here unless Google decides for a month of “bonus” patches, as happened with Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and net of any exceptions, see Pixel 3 and 3 XL which last June received one after months of silence. With the release of the Pixel 4 will remain on the Pixel 4a limbowhich is expected to receive its latest update in August 2023.

The software version is the same for everyone, TP1A.221005.002except for the Pixel 6a which comes with the TP1A.221005.003: the changelog attached by Google, however, is identical, so it seems a simple matter of form and not of substance.

BUG FIXES FOR PIXELS THAT COME WITH PATCHES

audio Fixed an issue that occasionally caused buzzing or artifacts when calling with wired headsets Fixed an issue that prevented volume controls from working in the media player notification under certain conditions

connectivity fixed the issue that in some conditions crashed the launcher when connecting to a VPN

user interface fixed the issue that caused incompatibility with certain widgets fixed an issue where the media player was showing the default icon instead of some apps fixed the issue that occasionally caused the device to crash when playing tracks in memory fixed the issue that occasionally did not show the quick settings tiles in the notification drop-down fixed the problem that occasionally caused the partial display in the drawer of the Work Profile toggle

Wifi Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented the display of available Wi-Fi networks in the network selection menu of some apps.



(updated 04 October 2022, 11:50 am)