October patch for all Google Pixel, 4 and 4 XL greetings

Google has started rolling out the update with the android security patch of October for his Pixel still covered by software support. Pixel 6 Pro, 6, 6a, 5, 5a 5G, 4 XL, 4 and 4a thus receive the October security patches, along with fixes to the audio sector, connectivity, user interface and Wi-Fi.
For those who own a Pixel 4 XL or a Pixel 4 should be the latest update: were presented in October 2019, Google’s support policy provides security updates for three years from launch, so the circle should be closed here unless Google decides for a month of “bonus” patches, as happened with Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and net of any exceptions, see Pixel 3 and 3 XL which last June received one after months of silence. With the release of the Pixel 4 will remain on the Pixel 4a limbowhich is expected to receive its latest update in August 2023.
|
|Google Pixel 4 XL 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm
6.3 inches – 3040×1440 px
|Google Pixel 4 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm
5.7 inches – 2200×1080 px
|Google Pixel 4a 69.4 x 144 x 8.2 mm
5.81 inches – 2340×1080 px
The software version is the same for everyone, TP1A.221005.002except for the Pixel 6a which comes with the TP1A.221005.003: the changelog attached by Google, however, is identical, so it seems a simple matter of form and not of substance.
BUG FIXES FOR PIXELS THAT COME WITH PATCHES
- audio
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused buzzing or artifacts when calling with wired headsets
- Fixed an issue that prevented volume controls from working in the media player notification under certain conditions
- connectivity
- fixed the issue that in some conditions crashed the launcher when connecting to a VPN
- user interface
- fixed the issue that caused incompatibility with certain widgets
- fixed an issue where the media player was showing the default icon instead of some apps
- fixed the issue that occasionally caused the device to crash when playing tracks in memory
- fixed the issue that occasionally did not show the quick settings tiles in the notification drop-down
- fixed the problem that occasionally caused the partial display in the drawer of the Work Profile toggle
- Wifi
- Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented the display of available Wi-Fi networks in the network selection menu of some apps.
(updated 04 October 2022, 11:50 am)