OnePlus 11, special edition coming soon: bold aesthetics, as was the case in the past

OnePlus is preparing to launch a special edition of the top of the range launched at the beginning of the year, OnePlus 11. No doubts, no “ifs”: it will arrive, all official thanks to an image published on Weibo which could have said a lot about the novelty that will be introduced by the special edition. Technically, nothing should change (also because making changes to the hardware is not so simple), from an aesthetic point of view it should be different from the standard version from the first glance.

UPDATE: SPECIAL EDITION REVEALED

In the image published by the company, the silhouette of a OnePlus 11 is compared to a planet, above and below a caption in Chinese (the translation, even if aided by technology, is complicated, forgive any errors) to clarify the contours of the operation:

Each of us is unique, Can a phone be unique? New version of OnePlus 11 coming soon, stay tuned. Microsoft makes it easier to take notes on mobile

The image suggests the arrival of a OnePlus 11 with a back that looks and feels like a stone, and although the hypothesis is imaginative and at the same time bold, OnePlus is not new to operations of this type: how can we forget the back surface of the OnePlus One in Sandstone or in bamboo? Interesting comment from Digital Chat Station: “The touch feeling is very good, [la cover posteriore] it is cool and cold to the touch. I thought it would be too hard for them to cut [il materiale], Instead they succeeded.

Below are the technical specifications of the “standard” OnePlus 11, presented in China in January and also available in Italy from February (here the review): if, as it seems, the upcoming special edition will change only on an aesthetic level, the technical specifications will be those of the “original” projecti.e. the ones below.

ONEPLUS 11 IN BRIEF

display: 6.7″ AMOLED LTPO produced by Samsung, QHD+ resolution (525 ppi), adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, 20.1:9 ratio, 92.7% screen-body, 1300 nit peak brightness, Dolby Vision, protection eyes, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 12 or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM 256 or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage

connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS

Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS audio: 2x microphones, 2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio

2x microphones, 2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio unlock: in-display fingerprint reader

in-display fingerprint reader operating system: Android 13 with OxygenOS 13

Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 cameras: front: 16 MP, f/2.4, FOV 82° Hasselblad rear: 50MP primary Sony IMX890, f/1.8, FOV 84°, AF, OIS 48 MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX581, f/2.2, FOV 115°, AF, macro 3.5cm 32MP telephoto Sony IMX709, f/2.0, FOV 49°, AF, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital video up to 8K @24fps, LED flash

dimensions and weight: 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53 mm for 205 grams

163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53 mm for 205 grams drums: 5,000 mAh with 100 watt wired charging.

REVEALED BEFORE LAUNCH 3/7 3pm

The leaker SnoopyTech has unveiled the images of the special version of OnePlus 11 by posting them on Twitter:

Rumors say that it could be a version intended exclusively for marketing in the Chinese market. Further confirmations from the Company are awaited.

OnePlus 11 is available online from Phoneshock at 702 euros or from eBay to 759 euros. To see the other 12 offers click here. (updated March 22, 2023, 3.50pm)